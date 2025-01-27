Amanda Owen shares 'atmospheric' photos with 9 kids amid confusing living arrangements

Amanda Owen shared a peek at her remote country life with her nine kids at Ravenseat Farm in the Yorkshire Dales.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star posted "atmospheric" photos of the ice and snow after fans questioned her living arrangements.

© Instagram Amanda Owen shared photos of her kids in the snow in the Yorkshire Dales

"Winter has returned. Only on this occasion, it’s the soggy wet kind of snow that soaks you through and isn’t so pretty. So whilst I have a moment (there are few) I’m sharing pictures of the last time we were snowbound, a fortnight ago," she captioned a series of Instagram photos.

© Instagram Fans commented on the "atmospheric" photos

They showed the Yorkshire Shepherdess' kids lying on a frozen river and getting involved in snowball fights in a blizzard while she checked on their sheep in the icy conditions.

Fans couldn't help but comment on the incredible snaps, with one writing: "Great photos your kids have an amazing life," and another adding: "Wow, how lucky to have such nature on your doorstep."

© Instagram The Yorkshire Farm star lives on Ravenseat Farm

Others expressed concern about the difficult weather conditions, including one who commented: "Wow, that second photo is so atmospheric. Stay safe."

Amanda's living situation

© LORNA ROACH Amanda and Clive are renovating Anty Johns Farm

This comes shortly after Amanda shared an update about her Christmas and New Year, which left fans wondering if she was staying at her new cottage Anty Johns.

One fan enquired: "Is the cottage finished yet???," referring to Amanda and her ex-husband Clive's renovation project, which is being shown on their new TV show Our Farm Next Door.

© Instagram The Yorkshire Shepherdess showed off the view at Anty Johns

Another admitted: "Itching to see more of the new home you're creating for your cubs and you."

One of the photos showed a gorgeous wreath which appeared to have been taken inside their new cottage, featuring brown windows overlooking the rolling hills.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Amanda Owen admits she ‘couldn’t sleep' thanks to house project

Despite its beautiful views, Amanda admitted she lost sleep over worrying about the renovation, which required extra concrete to secure the walls in the 300-year cottage and the removal of nearby tree roots.

When speaking about the property's lack of foundations, Amanda said: "The description I got was, 'The house is stood on nothing. It's never been in as much of a precarious position ever in its whole existence.' That's why I couldn't sleep!"

RELATED: Jules Hudson discovers 500-year-old treasure hidden at historic home