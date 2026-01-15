Ben Fogle sparks fan confusion over sleeping arrangements away from marital home

Ben Fogle, 52, has a glorious home in Henley-upon-Thames with his wife Marina and their two children, Ludo and Iona, but the star spends a lot of time away from it due to his filming commitments. His latest Instagram post, showing behind the scenes of filming New Lives in the Wild, has sparked confusion over his sleeping arrangements while away.

Ben shared a look at the reality of his travelling set-up with his 688,000 followers. The photo was of him sitting roadside with a large selection of luggage. He penned: "It might just look like me and my lone bag visiting wild and remote places but behind the scenes we have a team of 5 with up to 30 bags to make it happen. We end up lugging boxes and bags on and off planes, trains, cars, lorries, ferries and even horses to reach some of our more distant locations New Lives in the wild begins at 9pm on Thursday 15th @channel5_tv."

Fans wanted to delve a little deeper into the filming situation and asked questions in the comments section. "Can't wait. But where do the crew all sleep? In tents?" asked one fan and a response from another read: "In nearby hotels, as does Ben on occasion instead of at the place being filmed." A third queried: "Really? I never knew he sometimes slept off site?" Another shared the curiosity, commenting: "Often wondered about the crew, where they stay etc." Ben did not reply to clarify his sleeping arrangements, leaving everyone to wonder if he does ever sneak off to a local hotel.

© Instagram Ben Fogle loves exploring

However, the premise of the show is Ben immersing himself in the lives of others and seemingly staying over in their properties, so it is reasonable to believe he does really stay. In the past, the show has shown Ben being hosted in strange rooms, such as a tool cupboard in the snowy Italian Alps. So it does seem as though Ben does stay true to the show's set-up and as long as there is room, he will stay!

"Would love a behind-the-scenes show one day!" added another Instagram user, and perhaps that would be a good way for Ben to reveal all of the realities. He does talk about his travels in his theatre tour show, Wild, and he has a whole host of dates coming up in February and March, where he will chat to fans in packed-out venues across the country, including Dorking, Stoke and Exmouth.

Ben Fogle's Henley home

© Instagram Ben has a wonderful home

When Ben isn't exploring in the wild or touring around the country, he retreats back home to Henley. A place he's reluctant to leave these days! "Increasingly, I hate leaving home. I miss my family. My safety net. My comfort zone," he admitted on Instagram.

In my years writing about celebrity homes, Ben's perfect property has come up many times. The star's £2.2 million home has a gorgeous outdoor space that he and his family use, particularly in the summer. They even have an idyllic outdoor pool!

Ben's new winter haven at home

In 2025, Ben showcased his new winter garden room which was previously a porch area. The wood-clad space is filled with cosy furnishings and a stove and pizza oven to keep the space toasty. Ben says it's the ideal spot to sit in the evening with his pet dogs and admire the pristine grounds!