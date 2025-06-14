Ben Fogle's emotional confession about his daughter amid time away from home

Ben Fogle has shared an emotional message about his 14-year-old daughter Iona. The TV star opened up on Instagram after leaving home for a new adventure abroad.

Ben, 51, recently departed the family’s countryside property in Henley. He left behind his wife Marina and their two children, Ludovic, 15, and Iona.

He posted a photo of his travel wallet on Instagram Stories. A Uganda Airlines ticket could be seen tucked inside.

The image was captioned: "New Lives in the Wild," suggesting filming for a new series is underway. No further details were revealed, but fans are already excited.

Season 19 of the show first aired in January. Ben’s latest post has sparked speculation that a new instalment is coming soon.

His message about Iona

© Instagram Ben Fogle posted a very sweet message about his daughter, Iona

Alongside his travel update, Ben shared a heartfelt post about Iona. He praised her strong bond with animals, especially horses. The image in question was of Iona spending some quality time with a beautiful horse.

Ben wrote: "I love the relationship Iona has with horses. They are her whole world."

Ben said his daughter is happiest when spending time with her animals.

He described her days as filled with "chatting and plaiting" and said she cries when they’re apart.

He added: "Even on the coldest, darkest winter morning she is up early and back late. Animals really are like guardian angels."

He ended his message with a touching line: "Whenever I’m away, I know that they are looking out for one another……"

Fans react to Ben's post

© Instagram Marina and Iona twinned in several family photos

Ben’s post prompted a flood of responses from fans. Many shared their own stories and praised Iona’s bond with her horses.

One wrote: "She will be a horse girl for life now!" Another said: "A friendship that will last her whole life… such a sweet sweet photo too!"

Others commented on the emotional power of horses. One fan said: "They kept me safe and held me in this crazy world."

Another added: "Our horses help many young people and people in prison. They are such healers."

Time away from home

© Instagram Ben shared an image of his passport ahead of his travels

Ben has spent much of this year away from the family home. He recently completed his New Lives in the Wild tour, visiting locations across the UK.

The tour took him from Inverness and Newcastle to Swindon and Poole.

Now he appears to have resumed international filming for the show.

While Ben travels regularly, his Henley home remains a special base. The family have lived there for several years and often share updates online.

Life at the Fogle home

© Instagram Ben Fogle has been travelling overseas for work for two weeks

The family's property is set on 1.3 acres of land. It includes a tennis court, swimming pool and a private pond.

Inside, the home has three bedrooms, a breakfast room and a summer room. The outdoor pool is a popular feature and is used all year round.

In March, Marina shared a photo of Iona taking a cold dip on a chilly morning. The pool is lined with patio stones and surrounded by greenery.

Last year, Iona celebrated her birthday with a party at the house. A video from the day showed the pool area decorated for the occasion.

Home upgrades and future plans

© Instagram Ben at home with his children

In 2024, it was reported that Ben and Marina had submitted plans for a major renovation. They received approval to demolish their existing garage.

The new building will include a home office, a two-bay garage and a first floor space for recording and yoga. It’s not clear if the work has already begun.

A planning agent said: "It is accepted that the proposed building is large but it is believed to be acceptable given the scale of the existing dwelling."

Marina, who hosts podcasts The Parent Hood and As Good As It Gets, often gives glimpses of life at home on social media. Her posts feature the house, garden and pets.

Close family ties

© Getty Ben and Marina Fogle attend a reception and dinner to mark the 25th anniversary of Tusk Trust

Ben and Marina have been married since 2006. They welcomed Ludovic in 2009 and Iona the following year.

Despite Ben's frequent travels, the family appear close. His recent post shows how much he values Iona’s happiness and emotional wellbeing.

Ben’s followers clearly relate to his message. It struck a chord with parents and animal lovers alike.

While filming takes him far from home, Ben knows his daughter is in good hands. Her bond with her animals, he says, brings comfort to them both.