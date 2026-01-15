Sarah Ferguson preparing to flee the UK as top 'contender' home is revealed

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's move from Royal Lodge to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate is now imminent, taking place before 25 January. As he loses his family home starts a new life in Norfolk, HELLO! understands that his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will not be joining him.

Until now, Sarah has remained living with her ex, but a source close to the 66-year-old has told us that she is ready to part ways. "She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings. She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate. She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home though. Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere," the insider says.

Sarah pictured inside Royal Lodge

Why Portugal is the perfect place for Sarah Ferguson

Sarah's daughter Princess Eugenie has had a Portuguese base since 2022, when her husband Jack Brooksbank began working for property developers, Discovery Land Company. It is believed Eugenie and Jack, along with their two sons August and Ernest, split their time between this European home and their London property, Ivy Cottage.

© Instagram Eugenie has made an idyllic life in Europe for her sons Ernest and August

One positive for Sarah is that she will be physically protected from the media storm if she does choose to retreat to Portugal. This break from it all will give her time to heal; according to the same source, Sarah is still "very upset" at everything that has happened.

Another perk is that she will be close to her grandsons, whom she loves dearly. The former Duchess of York previously told us in an exclusive chat: "Everyone says: ‘How are you as a grandmother?’ I say that I absolutely love being a grandmother, but I’m so proud of my girls. And Jack is amazing; he is incredible and one of my best friends. We’re a really strong, close-knit family."

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Sarah will not be moving in with Andrew at Sandringham

Sarah's nest egg

It was reported that the mother-of-two purchased a multi-million-pound property in London in June 2022 and sold it in 2025. MailOnline revealed that the £4.25 million townhouse was bought outright and interestingly, the deeds had a clause that the property could not be sold without signatures from Eugenie and Beatrice.

© Photo: Getty Images Sarah has a close relationship with her daughters

The money from the property sale last year could be used to finance her future living arrangements. It is not known if Sarah will eventually choose to return to the UK. Her other daughter, Princess Beatrice is based in England, with a property in the Cotswolds and a grace-and-favour residence inside St James's Palace.