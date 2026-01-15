Freddie Mercury's £30m Kensington home is a 'glorious memory box' of his life

The iconic frontman of Queen, Freddie Mercury, was one of the most iconic figures in popular culture throughout his lifetime, and the popularity of both his music and image have endured long beyond his death in 1991. As someone with such a flamboyant, eclectic image, it should come as no surprise that his home is an extravagant tribute to his heritage.

When he was 18 years old, his family fled their home of Zanzibar, now Tanzania, due to the revolution, relocating to Middlesex. However, soon after his fame began to skyrocket with Queen, he bought the house that soon became his forever home.

In 1978, he found a house called 'Garden Lodge' on Logan Place in Kensington, which was a seven-bedroom home that was put up for sale for offers in excess of £300,000 (equivalent to £1.6 million in 2025). The property hadn't been on the market for very long when he found it, and he bought it 'on the spot' the very first time he saw it, according to Country Life.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Garden Lodge, Freddie Mercury's last home, with its walls covered in graffiti and messages from fans from all around the world

It was first built in 1907 by the architect Ernest Marshall who had been commissioned to design it for the artists Cecil Rea and Constance Halford. When he bought it, Freddie brought on board the interior designer Robin Moore Ede to help him undergo a series of renovations on the home over ten years, which reflected and accommodated his growing collection of art.

To this day, all of the 'We Will Rock You' singer's renovations remain intact at the house, including the studio room where he wrote many of his songs, his bright yellow walls, the sitting room inspired by Japanese interiors, and more.

Freddie Mercury's home was listed for £30 million in 2024

After the Queen frontman bought the house it remained off-market for 46 years, as he left it to his close friend and ex-girlfriend, Mary Austin, in his will when he died in 1991. Before she listed it for sale in 2024 for £30 million, she spent her days looking after the property.

© Getty Images Freddie Mercury with Mary Austin, during his 38th birthday party at the Xenon nightclub

Speaking to Country Life, Mary said: "This house has been the most glorious memory box, because it has such love and warmth in every room. It has been a joy to live in and I have many wonderful memories here.

"‘Now that it is empty, I’m transported back to the first time we viewed it," she continued. "Ever since Freddie and I stepped through the fabled green door, it has been a place of peace, a true artist’s house, and now is the time to entrust that sense of peace to the next person."