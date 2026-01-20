Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor warned over risk at new home on King Charles' estate

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may be planning a quiet and uneventful new life when he relocates to King Charles' Sandringham Estate, however, it has transpired that his new home, Marsh Farm, comes with a risk. The property sits on a flood plain, according to a flood map produced by the Environment Agency.

The property is near Dersingham Bog, which is located on the Sandringham Royal Estate, within the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The marshes in Dersingham have experienced flooding in the past, likely due to being two miles away from the estuary known as The Wash. Residents in the village have been advised to register to receive flood warnings from the Environment Agency in the event that local flood preventative measures fail.

© Bav Media The Environment Agency flood map from April 2025 shows Marsh Farm (red square) in Wolferton Norfolk and the flood zone

The farmland surrounding Marsh Farm, sits below sea level, however, the rainwater normally drains to Wolferton Pumping Station, which has three pumps, each capable of pumping 1,600 litres of water per second or 96,000 litres per minute.

© PA Images via Getty Images Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk

The pumping station was originally opened on the Sandringham estate in 1948, shortly after the Second World War, by the Queen's father, King George VI, to allow the surrounding marshland to be brought into full production. A new environmentally friendly pumping station was opened at Wolferton by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2020.

© Loop Images/Universal Images Gro Dersingham Bog in West Norfolk

Despite these precautions, a flood risk assessment produced last year for Wolferton Barns – which is just metres away from Marsh Farm - said it would be prudent for the owner to be added to the flood warning system in case the pumping station had a mechanical breakdown.

The flood risk assessment by Ellingham Consulting states: "The Environment Agency operates a flood warning system for properties at risk of flooding to enable householders to protect life or take actions to manage the effect of flooding on property.

"Floodline Warnings Service is a national system run by the Environment Agency for broadcasting flooding warnings. The user of the site should register to receive flood warnings.

© PA Images via Getty Images Workers have been spotted at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk ahead of Andrew's arrival

"During an extreme event it is anticipated that sufficient time would be available to take precautionary actions to limit the potential impact of flooding. Failure of Wolferton Pumping Station may occur due to long term mechanical breakdown or power supply being disrupted.

© Bav Media A look at Andrew's soon-to-be new home

"However, in these circumstances, if conditions were such to put properties and land at risk of flooding, the IDB would take emergency action to maintain the drainage level of service by using temporary pumping equipment."

Although the government website brands Andrew's area as a "low" flood risk, it does state: "Flooding is hard to predict, especially further into the future. Flood risks could be bigger or smaller than what we show, and could change over time."

As well as setting up text alerts, Andrew can of course take measures to help if floods to occur. Flood defences include special barriers, pumps and sand bags.

Previous royal floods

If Andrew does experience a flood when he lives in this property, he wouldn't be the first royal to be subject to the wrath of excess water. In 2016, King Charles' home, Birkhall in Scotland, experienced flooding, with the gardens ruined by the adverse weather. It was rumoured that the royal was "devastated" that restoration work in the garden was destroyed.

Ray Mill House has experienced local flooding

Queen Camilla's Wiltshire home has also been affected by floods. The royal purchased the £850,000 residence, called Ray Mill House, following her split from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1994. In 2024, Camilla revealed her property was impacted by nearby flooding. When speaking with the Military Wives Choir, Camilla said her home "got a bit flooded". She added: "Where my house is, was underwater. You've never seen anything like it. It was like a seaside, you couldn't see anything apart from a lot of birds sailing about on the water." Despite her husband having Highgrove nearby, she still retains this as her country base.