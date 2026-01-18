Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor offered 'interim' home amid Royal Lodge exile

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is set to leave Royal Lodge, his home since 2004, following his forced departure from the property amid his renewed links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and subsequent stripping of his royal titles and honours in 2025.

It has now come to light that, ahead of his move, the 65-year-old brother of King Charles is being offered temporary lodgings by the monarch while his new home is renovated ahead of his arrival.

© Getty Andrew is set to move into an interim property

According to a report by The Times on 18 January, the former prince will live in an "interim" property until Marsh Farm on the royal Sandringham estate is ready for him in an effort to speed up his departure from Royal Lodge in Windsor.

As it stands, little is known about the temporary accommodation, but when it comes to the other properties sitting on the estate, there is Wood Farm, where Andrew's father, Prince Philip, lived before his death, and York Cottage.

Renovation on Marsh Farm

Renovations to Marsh Farm have already commenced. Construction workers have been spotted at the sight and it is understood that the property, which was previously vacant, is having its security measures increased, including the addition of six-foot wooden fences and a CCTV system being installed.

© Alamy Stock Photo Marsh Farm is a gated property in Wolferton, Norfolk

Meanwhile, in December, a no-fly zone restriction to ban drones around Sandringham was extended to cover Marsh Farm.

When will Andrew move to Sandringham?

The news comes after Andrew's move-out date was confirmed exclusively to HELLO! earlier this week.

© Getty Images A source confirmed Andrew's move-out date to HELLO!

In a new development, we revealed that the former Duke of York's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is "ready to spread her wings" as the pair prepare to leave Royal Lodge in the coming days.

© Getty Images Sarah is not moving in with Beatrice

A source confirmed to HELLO! that the former Duchess of York, 66, will not be moving with Andrew to Marsh Farm or residing with her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, at her Cotswolds home.

The source told us: "Andrew and Sarah have to move out by the 25 January. She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings. She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate.

"She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home though. Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere.

"Andrew has stopped getting newspapers or reading anything. He's in his own bubble. The girls do see him. Sarah is still very upset at everything that has happened."