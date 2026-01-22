Fresh crisis for David and Victoria Beckham at £31m London home

David and Victoria Beckham are yet to address the allegations in their son Brooklyn's bombshell statement; instead they are choosing to post on Instagram as usual and David popped up in Davos for the World Economic Forum on Tuesday. Amid the crisis talks happening behind the scenes, the family have faced a fresh problem at their £31 million London home.

On Wednesday, residents in the Holland Park area had to be evacuated from their homes due to a burst water pipe. The issue affected a one-mile radius, and even if the Beckhams' property escaped severe flooding, their postcode would have suffered with reduced water pressure and blocked off roads while Thames Water engineers worked to fix the pipe. The company has apologised for the situation and said: "Our teams remain on site to complete the repair safely and carry out further checks, and we’ll continue to monitor the situation closely."



© Alamy Live News. Fire crews from London Fire Brigade respond to widespread surface flooding on and around the Shepherd's Bush roundabout and Holland Park Avenue

The company has also warned: "Customers in high-rise buildings, particularly on upper floors, may notice lower pressure at busier times of the day." They added: " If your tap water is not flowing as it should, a bottled water station is open at Chiswick R.F.C., Chiswick, London, W4 2SH."

© Instagram David and Victoria Beckham's London home

Problems at home

The Beckhams' Grade II-listed property may be in one of the most sought-after areas of London and look incredible in Instagram photos, but it hasn't come without its problems. In 2022, the Mail on Sunday reported that their raised terrace was cordoned off from the family as it was close to collapsing and needed urgent repairs. The age of the property means it is more likely to suffer from issues such as damp, cracks and even subsidence.

Other Beckham residences

© Instagram David and Victoria have created a lake at their stunning property

As well as their main London base, the family like to spend a lot of time at their Cotswolds estate. David opened up about it during his Netflix show: "I wanted a place where we could escape. As soon as I get up into the countryside, I normally get into my whole country get-up." During the programme, fans got to see around the stunning property and grounds.

© Instagram David and Victoria Beckham pose for photo in their huge dining hall at their Cotswolds farmhouse

Luxury features there include a £100,000 treehouse, an Estonian sauna, a four-foot-deep lake, a family swimming pool and a £50,000 safari tent for entertaining. In 2024, the Beckhams also acquired a $72.3 million Miami Beach compound, after trading in their $24 million Miami home inside the One Thousand Museum Building. The new abode is reported to have nine bedrooms, a rooftop deck, a private cinema, a gym and epic ocean views.