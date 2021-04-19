The Queen's new playground opens - and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will love it The Duchess of Cambridge provided the inspiration for the redevelopment

Kate Middleton's Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 inspired a revamp of the adventure playground at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, and it is opening to the public for the first time this weekend.

As coronavirus restrictions begin to ease, Sandringham House itself is due to re-open on 29 May, but the grounds and brand-new playground can be enjoyed before that.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently residing at Kensington Palace to be close to school, we are sure their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will get to experience the amazing outdoor space some day soon.

The official Twitter account for the Queen's countryside bolthole shared an update: "Facilities at Sandringham will begin to reopen from Friday... Sandringham Children's Play Area, Shop & Terrace Café will reopen from Friday 23 April. Sandringham Gardens will reopen on Saturday 24 April."

The message came alongside an image of a 'welcome to Sandringham House' sign which is located within the grounds.

The incredible playpark was designed with the Duchess' ethos in mind, encouraging young children to immerse themselves in nature, and it features a rope swing, a teepee hideaway, a slide and a tree house.

Sandringham's playpark will open to visitors on 23 April

It also draws upon famous local landmarks including the Appleton water tower, a Victorian building which was installed in 1877 to improve the quality of water to Sandringham House.

Creating Adventurous Spaces Ltd was commissioned to curate the space, and described the tower as "a ground-breaking new play feature fit for the Sandringham Estate".

When the works were taking place, a 'coming soon' sign was affixed to the fencing, showing off the plans for the vast project.

The plans for the playground were inspired by Kate Middleton

Queen Alexandra's Nest, a summerhouse built in 1913 on the rockery overlooking the lake on the estate also informs part of the playground design, as does the Grade II-listed St Mary Magdalene Church, where the royal family usually go on Christmas Day.

