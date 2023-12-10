Jennifer Aniston shares poignant photo from inside home ahead of difficult holiday season

Jennifer Aniston is getting ready for the holidays and has been transforming her Bel Air home.

The Friends star even shared a look inside her stunning property on social media over the weekend, posting a picture of two reindeers made from bark, with miniature tree leaves sprouting out of their heads.

"They're back," she simply captioned the image.

The Morning Show star is putting on a brave face and looking to the future ahead of what will no doubt be a difficult holiday season for her.

This year alone, Jennifer has lost several people close to her, most memorable Matthew Perry, who tragically passed away in October.

Jennifer was incredibly close to Matthew, and was left devastated by his passing. Just shortly afterwards, it was announced that screenwriter and producer, Norman Lear, had passed away at the start of December.

On top of this, the Along Came Polly actress only recently marked the first anniversary of her father, John Aniston's, death, on November 11.

The actor passed away in 2022 aged 89, and the star opened up about his passing earlier this year while talking to the Wall Street Journal.

"I feel closer to him now than I did almost when he was alive," she said. "I feel like he's everywhere. I really do."

Looking to the future, Jennifer will likely spend Christmas Day at home with her beloved dogs, Lord Chesterfield, Clyde and Sophie.

The award-winning actress loves dogs and previously had a pooch called Dolly, who sadly passed away aged 14 back in 2019.

Dolly's spirit lives on in Jennifer's home, as she created a sanctuary in her memory in her garden, complete with a beautiful wind chime reading 'In Memory of Dolly'. She also had a dog called Norman who died aged 15 in 2011 from old age.

The star has paid tribute to Norman in the form of two tattoos.

Jennifer's home in Bel Air offers her a peaceful sanctuary to properly relax in away from the public glare. She helped to co-design the property, collaborating with designer Stephen Shadley to transform the 1970s property into the perfect Californian retreat for herself and her four-legged friends.

Her bedroom alone resembles a hotel, complete with mood lighting, and stylish furniture. In a previous interview with Architectural Digest, she told the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room."

The Morning Show star went on to explain that her home was just like a "big hug". She said: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here."

Other perks of Jennifer's property include an outdoor swimming pool, a games room, a 24-seat dining room and a kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a wine cellar.

