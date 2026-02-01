Pippa Middleton faced with 'harmful' problem at £15m family home

Pippa Middleton is the proud owner of a £15 million country estate with her hedge fund manager husband, James Matthews. But the pair, who share three young children, are facing a dilemma regarding their newly-submitted renovation plans.

According to a new report in The Telegraph, the 42-year-old sister of the Princess of Wales and her husband have submitted a planning application to West Berkshire council to renovate their Barton Court estate. They plan to expand the Grade II-listed property by building a new greenhouse and stables, along with extensions that include a garden room.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Pippa Middleton and James Matthews live in Berkshire

Pippa's thwarted renovation plans

However, archaeologists have warned that the planned work could threaten potentially important relics from the Palaeolithic period, as examinations of the site have revealed that the work "has the potential to impact on hitherto unidentified archaeology dating from the prehistoric, medieval and post-medieval periods".

© Getty Pippa and James have submitted plans to renovate their home

In a report submitted to West Berkshire council, Heritage Planning Services, the archaeology consultant firm that has looked into Pippa's renovation plans, said the site of Middleton-Matthews home "falls within an area of potential Palaeolithic archaeology with evidence derived from boreholes across the landscape".

They also said that medieval remains may be found beneath the grounds of the estate, adding: "Mesolithic remains have come to be known through various flint scatters and semi-permanent sites in the area. Prehistoric flintwork has also come directly from the project site."

© Getty Images William and Kate joined Pippa at St Mark's Church on Christmas Day in 2016 in Bucklebury, near where her sister and James Matthews live

With that in mind, the Heritage Planning Services report warned that Pippa's proposed removal of the formal raised garden and the ha-ha feature, paired with the demolition of existing structures and the erection of the new extension, "may be considered harmful to a non-designated heritage asset".

Inside Pippa and James' home

Pippa's home, which is situated near the Kennet Valley village of Kintbury, is where she and James are raising their brood –Arthur, seven, Grace, four, and Rose, three. The property, which the couple purchased in 2021, already features 32 rooms, as well as a swimming pool and a tennis court.

It's not the first time the pair's home has been a bone of contention, as Pippa's extravagant 50th birthday party for her billionaire husband reportedly caused quite the uproar in the couple's small town last September.

The Daily Mail reported that the party kicked off with an elaborate Spitfire flyover in the afternoon, followed by a party. Loud music was allegedly played until 1:00 am, which neighbours dubbed "inconsiderate".