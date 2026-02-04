Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leaves locals 'flabbergasted' amid relocation to quiet Sandringham estate

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has finally left Royal Lodge after months of rumour and speculation. He's going to be staying at Wood Farm Cottage on the Sandringham Estate until nearby Marsh Farm is ready for King Charles' brother. As he moves into his temporary accommodation, PA Media has spoken to locals and their response is to condemn the situation.

For many, the fact that Charles is giving his disgraced brother a place to live on his royal estate is a bone of contention. Abraham Bruin, 83, who was visiting the Sandringham Estate on Wednesday, said: "I'm a little bit flabbergasted myself. If he's an outcast and living on the estate, he’s not an outcast, is he?" Another added: "Really, he's going back to luxury, isn’t he? He's being waited on hand and foot."

© Shutterstock Wood Farm in Sandringham, Norfolk where Prince Philip used to live during his retirement

Someone else, who wished to remain anonymous, complained about the attention it has brought to the area. They said: "The press are all down there. The villagers don't like that. It's a quiet village." She added that Andrew's home was "too close to the road" and suggested a house "out in the woods that's surrounded by trees and no other houses… would have been better".

Marsh Farm preparations for Andrew

© PA Images via Getty Images Workers have been spotted at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk ahead of Andrew's move in date

While Andrew's soon-to-be new home is a far cry from the grandeur of Royal Lodge, there have been an array of renovations to ensure it is fit for Andrew. A robust six-foot fence has replaced the original low barbed wire fence around the perimeter to offer privacy for Andrew. The no-fly zone has also been extended to cover the area to prevent drones from capturing images of the property. In addition to security measures, a workman was seen installing SKY TV in the building.

The property is actually located in Wolferton, two miles west of the monarch's Sandringham House. The Sandringham estate is vast, so it is believed Andrew will be able to stay well out of the way of His Majesty and the array of events that are hosted at the Norfolk property. Sandringham is frequented by locals and tourists alike, who are there to enjoy the stunning parkland, children's playpark and facilities on the royal land, like a restaurant, cafe and shop.

It is unknown when Marsh Farm will be ready for Andrew to move, but for now, he has Wood Farm to call home. The five-bed property is most well known for being where the late Prince Philip spent much of his time after retiring from public duties in August 2017.

