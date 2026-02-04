HELLO readers' verdict: It's vital Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is removed from line of succession

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been evicted from his beloved mansion, Royal Lodge in Windsor, and has officially begun his royal exile in Sandringham, Norfolk.
The King's disgraced brother moved into Wood Farm Cottage on Monday night, under the cover of darkness, and will remain there while renovations continue at his more permanent home, Marsh Farm.
Last month, we asked HELLO! readers whether they thought Andrew should be removed from the line of succession. Yes, he has been kicked out of his home and stripped of his royal style, titles, and honours. But should the King, and government, go one step further and oust him from the line of succession?
In our website poll, a resounding 68 per cent of you answered "yes", Andrew should be displaced, while 32 per cent responded "no".
One reader, Iris, commented: "Symbolically, I think it is absolutely vital Andrew is removed from the line of succession. If he is deemed unworthy of holding his royal titles by the King, then he should have all trappings of royalty taken away. I don't think he should even be allowed to live on a royal estate too, whether Windsor or Sandringham. He should have no more rights than an everyday British citizen."
Aujouret concurred: "He should be treated like a commoner and he is not. Being stripped of titles and honors is phony when Andrew is still treated as a Royal."
Do you agree with our readers? Let us know in the comments below.
Why it's so hard to remove Andrew from line of succession
Andrew, who turns 66 later this month, was born second in line to the throne and has now moved down to eighth place. While it is near impossible that he will ever sit on the throne, much public sentiment argues it is the principle and the symbolism.
Royal author Robert Jobson explained in HELLO! why it is highly impractical to remove Andrew from the line of succession. "It needs an Act of Parliament," Robert explained. "Not just MPs at Westminster. Under the Statute of Westminster 1931, all 15 Commonwealth realms – countries where the British monarch still reigns – must agree and vote it through their parliaments.
"That means identical legislation passing through Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, and eleven other independent parliaments. It is not unprecedented, but it needs the will of the MPs and the time for it to pass into law.
"With so much political upheaval around the world, Westminster's MPs have little appetite for making time to push this through. Opening succession law to parliamentary debate risks months of damaging headlines, hostile amendments, and worse, constitutional chaos. Government sources have made clear that they want to focus on 'other legislative priorities'."
Why Andrew should still be ousted
I understand why Andrew's ejection from the line of succession is unlikely. You can't half open a can of worms and start a years-long process that relies on governments around the world to concur on. The last time this happened was 2011's Perth Agreement, which introduced gender-equal succession and abolished male-preference primogeniture – but this took over three years to fully implement.
However, I go back to the optics and the principle. How can Andrew remain eighth-in-line with even the minutest possibility of wearing the Crown (the title of all titles as our reader Group Raphael pointed out) when he's been stripped of all other style, titles, and honours?
And on the point of optics, it's one thing to remain silent when you strongly believe in your innocence (which Andrew does), or to follow your late mother's mantra of "Never complain, never explain", but it's quite another to actively deny ever meeting a woman when you've been photographed with her.
The latest release of Epstein files triggered the most incriminating headlines and images of Andrew yet, showing the father-of-two crouching barefoot over an unidentified woman on the floor. After the publication of these photos – perhaps there are more to come amid the three million pages of documents released – it feels now more than ever is the right time to strip Andrew of his succession rights. If not for the symbolism, then for the victims. His own brother Prince Edward said just this week: "I think it's really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this."
Do you agree with me or has Andrew been punished sufficiently? Let me know in the comments below…