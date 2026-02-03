Exclusive: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor moving to temporary home before Marsh Farm relocation

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to leave Royal Lodge, his home of 24 years, in the coming days, HELLO! understands. While it had previously been reported that the disgraced royal would relocate to Marsh Farm, he is now understood to be moving first to another property.

When he leaves Royal Lodge, Andrew will temporarily live at Wood Farm, also on the Sandringham Estate. The house is built in the local Norfolk style with reddish-brown bricks and has sprawling lawns, a stable block and yard.

The five-bedroom home was a favourite of Andrew's late father, Prince Philip, who often spent time there whenever the royals headed to Sandringham.

Philip was believed to have used Wood Farm to pursue some of his quieter hobbies, including reading and watercolour painting.

The modest property has further links to Andrew, as it's where his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, would stay whenever their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, joined the royals for Christmas during their youth.

Andrew's move to Marsh Farm

While it was believed that Andrew would be moving to Marsh Farm by the end of January, the home is still undergoing renovations before his move.

Construction workers have been spotted at the site, and it's understood that the property, which was previously vacant, is having its security measures increased, including the addition of six-foot wooden fences and a CCTV system being installed. A no-fly zone around Sandringham has been extended to include Marsh Farm.

Last month, a pest control van was seen arriving at Marsh Farm. Command Pest Control, which owns the van that was spotted, carries out "humane rodent control", dealing with the removal of unwanted rats, mice, squirrels and wasp nests.

It's unclear why exactly the van was driving into Marsh Farm. However, Sandringham estate has a "no cats" policy for tenants. As such, rats are a more common occurrence.

The Times first reported on 18 January that the former prince will live in an "interim" property until Marsh Farm on the royal Sandringham estate is ready for him to speed up his departure from Royal Lodge. He and Sarah Ferguson were evicted from the Windsor-based property following further revelations about Andrew's friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

An entry in the Letters Patent released at the time read: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."