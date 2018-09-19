Inside Tana and Gordon Ramsay's stunning London home




Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana often share glimpses at family life with their four children – Megan, Jack, Holly and Matilda – on social media, offering a look inside their amazing London home in the process! As you would expect from the celebrity chef, whose wife and daughter Tilly share his passion for cooking, the kitchen is the heart of the family home, with a colourful décor and open-plan layout for socialising.

The residence also features in 16-year-old Tilly's CBBC show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, as do the family's other homes – including one in Los Angeles, and another in Cornwall. Scroll through the gallery to see more of their main abode, this vibrant and stylish townhouse in London…

The hallway of Gordon and Tana's home is painted white, with large black-and-white framed prints hanging on the walls. The flooring has a monochrome patterned design, and a mirrored console table stands on the side, with a framed family photo on display.

The kitchen is huge and open plan, with white walls and muted wooden cabinets. But Gordon and Tana have added vibrant touches with purple accents and lime green stools across their breakfast bar. Copper saucepans hang over the cabinets, and the room overlooks the garden.

The dining table sits adjacent to the kitchen, making it a great space for Gordon, Tana and their children to all socialise as they cook.

Special family mementos can be seen on display around the kitchen diner, including a photo of Gordon and Tana holding one of their children as a baby. The room is filled with light thanks to a number of spotlights in the ceiling and hanging pendants over the breakfast bar.

We love Gordon and Tana's stylish kitchen! As you may expect, the room is kitted out with state-of-the-art appliances, with a large double American-style fridge-freezer and plenty of space for storing and preparing family meals.

The kitchen leads to a hallway with wooden flooring and the same white walls as seen throughout the house. A large framed blue butterfly print hangs on the wall directly outside the kitchen.

A long wooden dining table provides enough space for all the family and friends at mealtimes. They can even catch up on Gordon's latest TV shows on the wall-mounted television, which hangs between striking lamps and family photos.

The dining room area has glass concertina doors that lead out into the garden and fill the room with natural light. The garden has a small patio area and pristine lawn, with various potted plants and a child's plastic slide visible in the background.

On the other side of the dining area is the living room, which is also open plan and accessed via two steps. Gordon and Ramsay have opted for a darker wood floor in this room, and furnished the space with a cream sofa and hung large prints on the walls.

The corner sofa is topped with a number of scatter cushions and faces towards a wall-mounted TV and media unit that has lots of framed family photos on display.

