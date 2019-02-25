﻿
See where Khloé Kardashian lives with daughter True after split from Tristan Thompson

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lives close to her family

Khloe Kardashian house
Khloé Kardashian is having a difficult time following her split from Tristan Thompson, but luckily for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, her family are all close by. The mum-of-one lives in a lavish Calabasas estate that she bought from Justin Bieber in 2014, close to where her mum Kris Jenner, and famous sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie all live.

The 34-year-old often shares glimpses inside her mansion on social media, with highlights including a swimming pool, guesthouse and wine cellar. She also opened the doors to the property in a magazine photoshoot in 2017, revealing she had enlisted the Kardashian-Jenner’s go-to interior designer Martyn Lawrence-Bullard to take the property back to its Mediterranean roots. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Khloé Kardashian’s home…

Khloe Kardashian house dining table
Khloé’s home is always impeccably styled, with fresh floral arrangements – like this stunning display – around the house. The 34-year-old’s combined kitchen-diner has a bay window with a marble-topped dining table with grey velvet chairs and a striking star-shaped light fitting hanging overhead.

Khloe Kardashian house dining room
The Good American founder has a full-length antique mirror in the kitchen, although she was forced to clarify to her followers that the speckled detailing wasn’t dirt. “It’s an antique mirror to all the ones who don’t know! Step your interior décor game up,” she told them.

Khloe Kardashian house kitchen
The kitchen has a muted colour scheme with white fitted cabinets and luxurious marble worktops and splashbacks. Khloé prides herself on keeping everything organised, with even her biscuits neatly stacked and displayed in a glass jar on the counter.

Khloe Kardashian house true nursery
True’s nursery has been expertly designed with a pretty pink colour scheme and clear Nursery Works Vetro crib - the same design as the one used by Kim Kardashian for her three children.

Khloe Kardashian house True nursery
The spacious nursery has a soft fluffy rug on the floor where True can play with her cousins, with white fitted drawers and wardrobes to store all of her clothes and essentials.

Khloe Kardashian house hallway
Wow, what an entrance to Khloé’s home! The reality TV star has a spacious hallway with a wide staircase leading up to the first floor – the ideal spot for impromptu photoshoots and romantic gestures, as seen here.

Khloe Kardashian house office
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star enlisted professional home organisers The Home Edit to tackle her office, and they shared a glimpse at the finished results on Instagram, showing everything neatly filed away in her "office closet". Everything in the shelving unit has been organised and filed away in sleek black ring binders and pink filing units, with clear Perspex trays to store cards and paperwork.

Khloe Kardashian home cinema
Khloe’s interior designer Martyn previously shared a photo of her super-stylish home cinema on Instagram, telling followers that it would have been the perfect spot to watch the Super Bowl. "With most of America settling in to watch the super bowl, I had to post this most scrumptious screening room I designed for the most delicious @khloekardashian...," he wrote. "This luxe room has one entire wall filled with a screen for up close viewing in the very best way. Koko takes comfort to a new level!"

