Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson shares a look inside her lavish home

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson commanded attention on Instagram on Wednesday, when she joked that she’d been doing the housework in a head-turning ensemble featuring black cycling shorts, lime heels and a matching tiger print hat. The 27-year-old posed in the kitchen of her home, offering a sneaky glimpse at her interiors as well as her striking getup. It’s not the first time Jesy’s lavish house has provided the backdrop for her selfies and outfit posts; the Shout Out To My Ex singer often shares photos from the property with her 5.2 million Instagram followers. Take a look through the gallery to see more…

Jesy’s kitchen is spacious with stone tiled flooring and cream wooden cabinets offset with dark glossy worktops. A stainless steel Rangemaster oven – which costs around £1,700 – sits at the heart of the kitchen, while shutter blinds hang at the windows.

The singer’s open plan living space often features in the backdrop of her Instagram posts, with another post showing more cream wooden cabinets with glass panels to display her glassware, and spotlights integrated into the ceiling.

The Woman Like Me singer’s dining room features a long wooden table with matching benches for entertaining. Jesy has placed sheepskin throws over the benches for a cosy touch, while an ornate chandelier hangs overhead. But the piece de resistance is Jesy’s BRIT Award, which she proudly has on display.

What appears to be Jesy’s living room has a grey colour scheme, with a modern built-in fireplace surrounded by plants on either side. The perfect backdrop for her #OOTD don’t you think?

Jesy shared a peek inside her bedroom with a photo of herself in bed, showing a striking metallic headboard pared back with plain white bedding.

