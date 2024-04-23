Rebel Wilson is practically glowing as she shares glimpse inside UK home — complete with royal tribute

Rebel Wilson is having an exciting year so far, and it's not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon!

The Pitch Perfect actress touched down in the UK this week ahead of the latest leg of her An Evening with Rebel Wilson tour, and she was practically glowing in her latest video from inside her home in England.

Rebel took to Instagram on Tuesday to share footage of herself promoting the UK tour, and looked stylish dressed in an oversized sweater and pair of jeans.

The star's skin was dewy and her cheekbones were highlighted with a sweep of bronzer. A smokey eye and hot pink lip completed her beauty look.

What's more, Rebel made a subtle reference to the royal family, picking up a black and white picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II, from her house in the UK, something she said "sits proudly" in her home there.

Rebel Wilson has arrived in the UK for the latest leg of her tour

Rebel's house looked immaculate from what could be seen from the video. She stood in her living room, which featured a marble fireplace and an assortment of art on display.

Fans were quick to comment on just how fabulous the actress looked in the comments section too, with one writing: "Rebel, you look fantastic," while another wrote: "Looking gorgeous Rebel." A third added: "You're looking great!"

Rebel Wilson with her daughter and partner

Rebel is in the UK for a number of tour stops, starting in Edinburgh on April 24, where she will be speaking at The Usher Hall.

She will then be going to Manchester's Opera House, followed by The London Palladium. Rebel's talk holds nothing back, and she promised in her latest video to discuss everything from her acting career to her sexuality and fertility.

© Instagram Rebel Wilson and daughter Royce

The tour is linked to her tell-all memoir, Rebel Rising, which was published on April 2. The book has been described as "beautiful and brave" by Today's Jenna Bush Hager, and follows her journey from being a shy child growing up in Australia to becoming a successful Hollywood actress.

She covers topics including her difficult relationship with her father, her weight and body image, her sexuality and fertility issues, as well as plenty of celebrity stories.

© Instagram Rebel has never been happier

It's been a wonderful few years for Rebel, who became a first-time mom in November 2022, following the arrival of daughter Royce. Royce was born via surrogate and Rebel is raising her with her fiancée Ramona Agruma.

Rebel recently opened up about motherhood and how Royce has given her life a far deeper meaning during an interview with People. "It shocks me how much she melts my heart," she said.

The star added that her journey to motherhood was a "miracle" as her surrogate became pregnant using Rebel's "last viable embryo".

"She opens her eyes, and she looks at us. We're a family now. I'm 42 years old and I have a baby," she added. "I'm a mother. It's a bloody miracle."

