Caitlyn Jenner's 'pricey' security measures at hilltop Malibu home

After splitting with Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner made the decision to leave Calabasas behind, relocating to Malibu.

Well-documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians (before the show rebranded as The Kardashians and moved to Disney+), Caitlyn lived right on the shorefront in her Malibu retreat, but has since moved into the mountains of Malibu.

Sharing how she protects her property from unlikely intruders, Caitlyn took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to advise TV star Piers Morgan about security measures.

After Piers asked his followers about a "shotgun that specialises in seagulls," Caitlyn excitedly replied: "Yes yes yes! I don’t get a lot in Malibu as I'm up on the hill and have falcons come by once every couple of months (but that can be pricey) but when they come, let’s just say they don’t come back to my house. Cheers, my friend."

The post hinted that Caitlyn shoots down seagulls that bother her, but Piers was quick to reply that he was actually talking about an English football team, leaving Caitlyn mortified by her mistake.

"Omgggggg I thought you meant the bird. The athlete in me is a bit embarrassed right now! LOL," she replied.

Shotguns are legal in California, but killing seagulls is not… The birds are protected by Migratory Bird Treaty Act in the state, and it is forbidden to kill, take or injure gulls.

Caitlyn is known for her divisive beliefs, loudly supporting Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again messaging, as well as vocally supporting the notion that assigned male at birth transgender athletes should not be able to compete in women's competitions, despite being trans herself.

The 74-year-old's life views do not align with those of her step-children, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian. These days she is believed to have grown apart from the Kardashian clan, though she does spend a lot of time with the Jenner side of the family, including her eldest son, Burt, and his children.

Burt's son William Behr joined the family in 2019, with Caitlyn calling the little one her "favorite" of her 23 grandkids. We wonder how Kylie Jenner, who is mom to two of Cait's grandchildren, Stormi and Aire, feels about that!

