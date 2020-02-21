Calvin Harris has finally sold his Hollywood home, four years after he first listed it on the market. The Scottish DJ originally listed the four-bedroom, four-bathroom property for sale for £7.7million in January 2016, but had since been renting it out until it finally sold at the reduced price of £5million.
After seeing inside the incredible property, which was listed for sale on Realtor.com, it's hard to see why it was on the market for so long. Calvin's former home boasts amazing views across Hollywood, an outdoor swimming pool, a recording studio, and a two-storey guest house. The 36-year-old has amassed an impressive property portfolio over the past few years; he also owns a different Hollywood Hills mansion, a ten-bedroom Beverly Hills home, and another £10.6million residence in the celebrity neighbourhood of Bel-Air. Keep reading to see more of Calvin's former home…