Prince William and Kate, the Beckhams and more stars showcase their impressive front doors

We're often treated to glimpses inside their lavish houses, so it's no surprise that the entrances to these celebrity homes are just as impressive. In recent weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are among the famous faces who have stood at their front doors to join the #ClapForOurCarers campaign, while the trend for seasonal doorway installations has also given us a new view of the homes belonging to celebrities and royals alike. Keep reading to see more…
Prince William and Kate Middleton
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to clap for the NHS during BBC's Big Night In, and the clip showed a first look at the incredible entrance to their country retreat, Anmer Hall. The property has an old wooden doorway with red brick surround and wall lights on either side. A pair of topiary plants also sit to the side of the door.
