Prince William and Kate, the Beckhams and more stars showcase their impressive front doors

The entrances to these celebrity homes are as opulent as you'd expect

We're often treated to glimpses inside their lavish houses, so it's no surprise that the entrances to these celebrity homes are just as impressive. In recent weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are among the famous faces who have stood at their front doors to join the #ClapForOurCarers campaign, while the trend for seasonal doorway installations has also given us a new view of the homes belonging to celebrities and royals alike. Keep reading to see more…

Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to clap for the NHS during BBC's Big Night In, and the clip showed a first look at the incredible entrance to their country retreat, Anmer Hall. The property has an old wooden doorway with red brick surround and wall lights on either side. A pair of topiary plants also sit to the side of the door.

2-Prince-Charles-Camilla-front-door-Birkhall
Photo: © Instagram
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also stood outside their Scottish home, Birkhall, to show their support to key workers on Thursday. The couple has a sage green wooden door with two glass panels, and wooden panelling with bench seats on either side.

3-Peter-Andre-front-door
Photo: © Instagram
Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh

The Andre family gathered in matching charity T-shirts outside their Surrey home, which has a wooden double front door with glass panels to the side.

4-Amanda-Holden-Surrey-home-door
Photo: © Instagram
Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden and her daughters stood at their front door in their pyjamas for the first #ClapForOurCarers in March. The entrance to their home has three spotlights above the front door and two glass panels offering a peek into their hallway. Amanda has added decorative touches with a statue next to the door, and two spiral topiary trees in front of their doorstep.

5-Amanda-Holden-Cotswolds-home-door
Photo: © Instagram
Amanda Holden's Cotswolds home

The entrance to Amanda's second home in the Cotswolds looked like something out of The Holiday when it was decorated before Christmas. The thatched cottage was adorned with red and green baubles, flowers and foliage to create a stunning festive display.

6-Ruth-and-Eamonn-front-door
Photo: © Instagram
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

The entrance to the This Morning presenters' home is impressive, with columns to the side and a glossy black door surrounded by glass panels. A bay tree sits in a black pot on the doorstep, as seen when the couple supported the NHS one Thursday evening.

7-Rochelle-Humes-house-entrance
Photo: © Instagram
Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Rochelle and Marvin were among several celebrities who gave their front doors an elaborate festive makeover in 2019, with baubles draped over the top of the front door, a black door with glass panels, and on the tree to one side.

8-Frankie-Bridge-front-door
Photo: © Instagram
Wayne and Frankie Bridge

Fans got a peek at the entrance to Wayne and Frankie Bridge's home when she posted this sweet snap of her sons standing on the doorstep in March. The black door has glass panels on each side which offer a glimpse inside their hallway.

9-The-Beckhams-front-door
Photo: © Instagram
David and Victoria Beckham

As you would expect, the Beckhams have a grand entrance to their £31million London home, with a black-and-white tiled path, black double doors with wrought iron detailing over the glass panels, and a black iron cover overhead.

10-Coleen-Wayne-Rooney-house-entrance
Photo: © Instagram
Coleen and Wayne Rooney

Wow! Coleen and Wayne Rooney gathered on their front doorstep with their four boys on Thursday, and fans were impressed with how grand the front of their home is. The covered entrance features two columns on either side of the door, a single wooden door with an arched window overhead.

