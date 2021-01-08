﻿
Celebrity home school setups: Victoria Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian, Rochelle Humes and more

Photo: © Instagram
Following the latest school closures across the UK, many celebrities have traded their typical daily routines as TV and radio presenters, musicians and athletes for new roles as teachers to their children – and many of them have already admitted they are finding it a challenge. While some have set up dedicated desk spaces for their children to continue learning, others have developed more creative home-schooling solutions, transforming their dining rooms, children's playrooms and living rooms into classrooms for the time being.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham has been utilising technology to help her daughter Harper continue her education at home, and shared a look at the eight-year-old taking a maths lesson using a tablet at the dining table in their London home on Monday.

rochelle-humes-home-school
Rochelle Humes

Mother-of-three Rochelle Humes has been keen to keep her children busy during the UK's third coronavirus lockdown. She took to Instagram to show daughter Alaia-Mai logging on virtually for school. She even admitted that it makes her a bit emotional when she hears Alaia-Mai talking to her teacher. 

10-Kourtney-Kardashian-home-school-walk
Photo: © Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

"I'm the homeschool PE teacher," Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Instagram alongside this photo of herself going out for a walk with her children, while pushing their pet dog in a pram.

2-Emma-Willis-home-school-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
Emma Willis

Matt and Emma Willis joined forces to educate their three children in their family home in Hertfordshire, with their dining table utilised for lessons and seen covered with pieces of paper, crayons, a laptop, tablet and everything they could possibly need to keep them going.

siddiqui-family
Melissa and Baasit Siddiqui

Gogglebox's Siddiqui family are among the many celebs now teaching their children at home. In an Instagram Story post, they revealed daughter Amelia diligently getting on with her school work while their baby son Theodore also had a learning station set-up for him, complete with an abacus.

3-Peter-Andre-home-school-playroom
Photo: © Instagram
Peter Andre

For his first day of teaching his four children at home on Monday, Peter Andre set up an arts and crafts session on the floor of the playroom in his Surrey home. By Tuesday the singer admitted he was at "breaking point" as the family all worked together in the dining room, with a video showing each of his children asking him for help at the same time.

4-Amanda-Holden-home-school-daughter
Photo: © Instagram
Amanda Holden

Not only has she been hosting her Heart FM radio show from her Surrey home, but Amanda Holden has also been teaching her daughters Lexi and Hollie there too. Fortunately, each member of the family appears to have their own designated workspace, with a photo showing Hollie's desk topped with a tablet, a stack of exercise books and her pencil case.

5-Amanda-Holden-home-school-daughter-Lexi
Photo: © Instagram
Lexi, meanwhile, sat at a corner desk with a laptop and her workbooks. The teenager has decorative touches including a reed diffuser and her name spelled out in wooden letters, while some pink storage trunks are stacked underneath the desk.

6-Giovanna-Fletcher-home-school-office
Photo: © Instagram
Tom and Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna Fletcher turned a side table in her home office into a desk for her son Buzz so they could work side-by-side on Monday. "I'm writing a book, he is designing a house… he is also whistling while he works. #stayhome #homeschool," the author wrote.

7-Myleene-Klass-home-school-music-lesson
Photo: © Instagram
Myleene Klass

Music has been a key focus of Myleene Klass' home school education, and she's even sharing music lessons on YouTube to help families around the country too. The mum-of-three shared a photo of herself with her daughters Ava and Hero sat at their piano, while she also used a big whiteboard in their kitchen to teach children how to play music together.

8-Wayne-Rooney-home-school-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
Wayne Rooney

Footballer Wayne Rooney offered a rare glimpse inside the family home as he helped his sons to continue their lessons on Monday. "Some exercising and school work today," Wayne captioned the photos, including one which showed him sat at a dining table with one of his sons, where a black console table with a large mirror and candelabra resting on top.

9-Faye-Tozer-home-school-son
Photo: © Instagram
Faye Tozer

Strictly's Faye Tozer has also been using a laptop to help her son at home, with a photo showing the timetable that had been devised to help him maintain his regular routine.

