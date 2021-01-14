﻿
Martha Stewart's kitchen is fit for royalty – see photos

martha-outside-snow-new-york
Photo: © Instagram
Martha Stewart, 79, owns many homes, but one you will see regularly on her Instagram feed is her residence in Katonah, New York. Once called Sycamore Farms, Martha’s property is now known as Cantitoe Corners. As well as the gorgeous home itself, there is also a vast farm where Martha likes to spend time outdoors. When she's not enjoying the great fresh air, you'll find her whipping up something fabulous in the kitchen – a space that professional chefs would dream of!

Martha's own website reveals that "she purchased the monochromatic 1925 farmhouse in 2000 [and] she has turned the 152-acre Westchester property into a horse farm that has both modern and historic buildings". Take a look around…

martha-stewart-farm
Photo: © Instagram
Martha once gave People a look around her home, introducing it as her "winter house" and her idyllic photographs from New York's snowy season prove it is exactly that. Her vast farmland was covered in a layer of thick white snow – and it created a scene from a fairytale.

martha-stewart-farm-fruit
Photo: © Instagram
Outside on the farm, Martha has an array of animals and also grows fruit and vegetables. In a witty Instagram post, Martha revealed that she had forgotten to pick the pears before the winter season had arrived.

martha-exterior-home
Photo: © Instagram
The celebrity chef has even showed off the exterior of her home when thanking a friend for her lovely festive wreath. The panelled front of the house gives off a country vibe and the cute lantern lights add a sweet, welcoming touch.

martha-stewart-kitchen-home
Photo: © Instagram
There is no doubt that the kitchen is always the heart of the home for this keen chef, no matter where she is. Her very first iconic home Turkey Hill featured hanging pots and pans in the kitchen, and now that the star no longer resides there, her signature display is at her farmhouse.

The feature looks remarkably similar to the one inside the impressive kitchen at Buckingham Palace, where copper pans hang from the ceiling. As well as an abundant collection of cooking equipment, the star's country-yet-modern space features wood, marble and stainless steel.

martha-christmas-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
At Christmas time, Martha decided to keep the decorations minimal as she didn't spend the festivities at this address. Martha added two super-sweet trees to her kitchen which were adorned with decorations.

martha-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Whilst preparing for a virtual appearance, Martha gave a glimpse into her beautifully decorated living room. The walls are dark grey and the space is perfectly dressed with luxurious ornaments. There is an ornate gold mirror upon the wall and beneath it sits a small console table with silverware and vases. The star has also elevated her window display by adding a bunch of faux white flowers.

martha-stewart-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
In another shot of the living space, Martha wanted to show off the pussy willow she had collected from the grounds of her farm. She arranged the branches in an oversized pot to create an interesting focal point in the room.

