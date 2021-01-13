Stacey Solomon, Rochelle Humes & more are obsessed with THIS affordable interiors trend

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Now we are all spending more and more time in our homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, we are all noticing that they could do with a little sprucing up. Instead of tackling a huge DIY project, just a simple home décor update could do the trick. The likes of Rochelle Humes, Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch have all showcased their pampas grass decorations – and we can't get enough of this dried flowers trend.

REVEALED: Stacey Solomon's organised freezer is mind-blowing

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon has pink pampas grass in her bathroom

Loose Women star Stacey often films inside her Essex home to show off her amazing tap to tidy videos or embark on a new home project. When taking a bath, she revealed to her Instagram followers that she has a large vase of pink pampas grass on the edge of her tub. We know that the presenter is a big fan of that particular hue as her laundry room is decorated entirely in baby pink.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's kitchen is now Bridgerton-inspired

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes added pampas to her modern bust vase

When showing off her brand-new bust vase on Instagram Stories, singer Rochelle revealed her home styling prowess. Her vase has been positioned on an Instagram-worthy pile of books and it is filled with a huge bunch of pampas grass. Totally stunning!

RELATED: Amazing home organisation books from Mrs Hinch and more!

MORE: 40 of the most epic celebrity living rooms

Mrs Hinch

Mrs Hinch has a large bunch of dried flowers on display

No stranger to showing off the corners of her immaculate home, Mrs Hinch was keen to tell her fans about her latest purchase from Not on the High Street. The former hairdresser was delighted with her dried flower arrangement from the online retailer. We love the mix of fluffy pampas and other dried flowers adding texture to the display.

Rachel Stevens

Rachel Stevens was gifted a gorgeous bunch

Pop-star Rachel Stevens is another celebrity that has been seen embracing the pampas grass trend. She was gifted a beautiful bunch of dried blooms and the hand-tied package perfectly matched the carpet inside her glorious home.

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer has mixed two colours together to create this look

Expectant-mum Dani Dyer admitted to being in "pampas heaven" when she showed off her latest displays on Instagram. The star brightened up her natural-coloured arrangement with pieces of pink pampas too!

Lacey Turner

Lacey has a large pampas display in her kitchen

Whilst playing with her daughter in the kitchen of her beautiful home, Eastenders actress Lacey Turner inadvertently hinted at her love for pampas. Behind her, fans could see a large dried flower display on her kitchen island - and the zebra-shaped vase made it even more of a focal point.

Embrace the trend and shop the look:

Natural Dried Pampas Grass, £12.99, Amazon

