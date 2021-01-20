Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright's Kent mansion is the dream place to raise their baby

Just before Christmas 2020, Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand welcomed their first child together, named Cree. The couple have lived in Kent with Rio's children Lorenz, Tate, and Tia since 2017 and often share insights into family life on Instagram. Their house boasts everything from a fully equipped gym, to its own swimming pool, making it the ideal place to raise their family.
MORE: Rochelle Humes' home with Marvin belongs in Hollywood - see inside
Kate appears to have put her own stamp on the property and added stylish touches like Jo Malone candles, fresh flowers, and family photos. Take a tour...