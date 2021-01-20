﻿
Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright's Kent mansion is the dream place to raise their baby

The couple have recently welcomed baby Cree to the family

1-Kate-Wright-Rio-Ferdinand-house
Photo: © Instagram
1/17

Just before Christmas 2020, Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand welcomed their first child together, named Cree. The couple have lived in Kent with Rio's children Lorenz, Tate, and Tia since 2017 and often share insights into family life on Instagram. Their house boasts everything from a fully equipped gym, to its own swimming pool, making it the ideal place to raise their family. 

Kate appears to have put her own stamp on the property and added stylish touches like Jo Malone candles, fresh flowers, and family photos. Take a tour...

rio ferdinand home kitchen again a
2/17

Rio and Kate's kitchen is decorated with wooden floors and glossy cream cupboards. There's a large island unit in the middle, with high stools at the sides.

rio ferdinand home hallway a
3/17

The jaw-dropping entrance to Rio and Kate's home has winding staircases with a grey and black runner and black wooden bannisters. 

rio ferdinand home dressing room a
4/17

Lucky Kate often shares photos from her beautiful dressing room, which has a white carved wooden dressing table and cushioned seating.

kate-ferdinand-home
5/17

The couple have a shared walk-in wardrobe which the Kardashian's would be proud off. As well as meticulously colour-coordinated rails, there is a huge department-style sofa in the middle of the room and a huge mirror for outfit selfies.

kate-ferdinand-wardrobe
6/17

After Kate had welcomed their little one into the world, she showed off her post-partum figure and gave us a look at the space from another angle – revealing Rio's organised t-shirts and a window ledge filled with family photographs.

rio ferdinand home gym a
7/17

Rio and Kate often share photos of their couple's workouts on social media – and their pet dog even gets in on the action! This gym has state-of-the-art machines and equipment for Rio to get a full body workout with no need to ever leave the house.

Kate-Wright-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
8/17

Kate pulls out all the stops for special occasions like Christmas, where she enlisted professional decorators to create their beautiful display throughout the living room and dining room, which has light wooden flooring and cream sofas.

2-Rio-Ferdinand-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
9/17

The dining room features glass cabinets lining one wall to showcase their impressive wine collection. It has a long white dining table with cushioned chairs, and was filled with blue balloons to celebrate Father's Day.

4-Rio-Ferdinand-house-candles
Photo: © Instagram
10/17

Kate has displayed a collage of family photos next to a Jo Malone candle and vase of flowers.

5-Rio-Ferdinand-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
11/17

In the hallway, there is a wooden dresser with an ornate silver-framed mirror hanging overhead, and surrounded by lanterns. There is a lightbox with "The Ferdy" written on it, and more beautiful flowers in glass vases.

3-Rio-Ferdinand-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
12/17

Kate posted this sweet photo showing off herself and Rio's daughter in matching checked ensembles, offering a glimpse inside their living room in the process. The room has parquet flooring and a monochrome colour scheme, with cream floor-length curtains and a cream sofa adorned with black patterned cushions.

4-Rio-Ferdinand-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
13/17

This sweet family photo from Christmas shows more of the living room, which is filled with natural light thanks to the large windows, and has a couple of cream sofas where Rio, Kate and the children can relax.

6-Rio-Ferdinand-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
14/17

The dining room also has a monochrome colour scheme, with dark walls and the same parquet flooring that runs through the hallway and living room. There is a huge dining table with contrasting chairs, while sliding doors lead through to an extra seating area.

8-Rio-Ferdinand-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
15/17

Rio shared this photo of himself eating breakfast in the relaxed dining area, offering a peek at the sprawling patio area behind him, which has outdoor seating and various toys and games.

9-Rio-Ferdinand-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
16/17

The footballer couldn't resist sharing a photo from his stylish bedroom when he was surprised with balloons from each of his children on his birthday. The room has light grey carpets and pale green wallpaper, with double doors that lead out into the hallway.

10-Rio-Ferdinand-house-balcony
Photo: © Instagram
17/17

There is a wraparound glass balcony on the first floor of the home, which overlooks the huge family garden.

