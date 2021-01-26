The First Dates restaurant may have relocated from London's Paternoster Chop House to Manchester's The Refinery for its 16th series, but a lot of its stars have already made roots in the capital. We are used to seeing the First Dates team hard at work, however their downtime is spent at their glorious homes. From Fred Sirieix's cool pad to Cici Coleman's chic apartment, take a look…
Fred Sirieix's home
Fred has lived in Peckham in London since he moved to the UK over 20 years ago after previously telling The Resident he bought there "because it was cheap".
When launching his 'Wednesday Wine Club' during lockdown, Fred revealed an area of his home with an abstract piece of art on the wall. The interesting photograph has been displayed in a dark wooden frame and makes a striking focal point.