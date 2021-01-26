﻿
14 Photos | Homes

First Dates stars' homes: Fred Sirieix, Cici Coleman, Merlin Griffiths and more

Fred Sirieix, Cici Coleman and more as you've never seen them before

First Dates stars' homes: Fred Sirieix, Cici Coleman, Merlin Griffiths and more
You're reading

First Dates stars' homes: Fred Sirieix, Cici Coleman, Merlin Griffiths and more

1/14
Next

Jennifer Lopez makes surprising confession about kissing her male co-star
Rachel Avery
fred-artwork
Photo: © Instagram
1/14

The First Dates restaurant may have relocated from London's Paternoster Chop House to Manchester's The Refinery for its 16th series, but a lot of its stars have already made roots in the capital. We are used to seeing the First Dates team hard at work, however their downtime is spent at their glorious homes. From Fred Sirieix's cool pad to Cici Coleman's chic apartment, take a look…

Fred Sirieix's home

Fred has lived in Peckham in London since he moved to the UK over 20 years ago after previously telling The Resident he bought there "because it was cheap".

REVEALED: Fans unimpressed by First Dates after show's return for this reason

When launching his 'Wednesday Wine Club' during lockdown, Fred revealed an area of his home with an abstract piece of art on the wall. The interesting photograph has been displayed in a dark wooden frame and makes a striking focal point.

fred-bed-home
Photo: © Instagram
2/14

Fred has even shown off his bed – whilst he was in it! In this photograph, he revealed a button-back grey headboard, and grey and lilac floral bed covers. He has a white bedside table next to the bed, and pink patterned cushions.

SEE: First Dates star Fred Sirieix is engaged: See photos

fred-walk-in-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
3/14

It appears as though Fred has his own walk-in wardrobe. Back in February, he shared a post of himself – topless – in the room. It features herringbone flooring and a large wardrobe with a black frame and quilted leather front.

cici-coleman-home-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
4/14

Best known as the smiley waitress from the UK's most romantic restaurant, Cici Coleman is in fact also an actress and a qualified personal trainer. Her modern apartment in London is used as her place for adrenaline-fuelled fitness as well as relaxation.

LOOK: Gogglebox stars' homes' unseen parts: the Malones, the Siddiquis and more

The star showed off her living area whilst filming an Instagram video, revealing a stylish grey sofa, patio doors leading onto a balcony and a minimalist coffee table.

cici-coleman-home-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
5/14

When hosting a live workout video, the waitress gave fans a look at her open plan living space which includes a modern kitchen area and dark wooden floors throughout. The star has livened up the place with plants and a canvas on the wall.

cici-coleman-home-bath
Photo: © Instagram
6/14

Cici uploaded a cute picture of her in a bubble bath, showing off her chic bathroom in the process. The beige room has a white bath as well as wooden bath tray, wooden stool and an abundance of candles.

GALLERY: The most luxurious celeb bathrooms revealed

cici-coleman-home-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/14

Cici gave her followers a look inside her bedroom with a mirror selfie – showing off a faux fur rug, statement bedside table and simplistic bed with metal frame. This room also has wood flooring like the rest of her abode.

first-dates-grant-livingroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/14

Grant Urquhart's home

Grant is originally from York but he relocated to London in order to study at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. When he's not starring in First Dates, he relaxes at his home in the city.

At Christmas time, Grant unveiled his quirky Christmas tree covered in fun baubles and in turn, also showed off a corner of his retro living room. The star has a brickwork wall, wooden flooring and a large patterned rug, giving the space an eclectic feel.

SEE: Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright's Kent mansion is the dream place to raise their baby

first-dates-grant-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
9/14

In another image posted to his Instagram feed, Grant gave a glimpse of his kitchen area. He has pine kitchen cupboards, light wooden flooring and there is a statement bar cart laden with drinks in the corner – make ours a martini!

merlin-first-dates
Photo: © Instagram
10/14

Merlin Griffiths' home

Friendly face behind the bar Merlin actually owns his own bar in London – and he lives with his partner Lucile and their child.

Although the star keeps a lot of his home life private, while showing off a new coffee machine, Merlin gave eager fans a look inside his kitchen. The light and airy space has small white tiles and marble work surfaces – and we were not surprised to see the star with a cocktail in his hand!

merlin-first-dates-garden
Photo: © Instagram
11/14

In another rare post, Merlin let followers see inside his wild garden, which includes animal ornaments and eclectic flowerbeds. The star had used a tree trunk as a miniature table to set up a cocktail sipping area on the grass – and we love the creativity.

RELATED: Celebrity gardens that will make you green with envy

laura-tott-home
Photo: © Instagram
12/14

Laura Tott's home

As well as appearing in the hit Channel 4 show, Laura works on the frontline as a paramedic. She shares her home in Stoke-on-Trent with her two delightful pups, Tommi and Ella.

During lockdown, Laura posted a picture of her sitting at her dining room table, where fans could see her grey woven placemat, wooden door and the collage photo frame behind her.

laura-tott-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
13/14

Laura's bedroom is an oasis of calm with grey flecked walls, a grey floral bedspread and perfectly curated furnishings. Upon her bed is a velour cushion and a pale pink luxury throw, and above the headboard is a pretty flower painting – which ties in nicely with the star's faux flowers by the side of the bed.

MORE: Perrie Edwards' fans stunned by home transformation photo with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

laura-tott-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
14/14

While enjoying a cuppa alongside her pets, Laura revealed her trendy grey sofa with velvet cushion and knitted throw – it looks so cosy!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.