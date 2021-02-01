Michael Strahan's home
Presenter Michael Strahan sold his Brentwood home for $21.5million in 2015 according to the LA Times, and relocated to Manhattan to be closer to the Good Morning America studio. He shares his modern home with his two twin daughters (the star also has two older children from his first marriage).
GALLERY: Christina Anstead's $4.1million monochrome mansion is unreal – see inside
The former NFL star often shares social media pictures of his two girls, and here they are in their immaculate dining area. The star has an enormous white dining table, large grey sofa, velour footstool and a statement piece of artwork on the wall.