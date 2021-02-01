﻿
Tom Kerridge's country home is just like his pubs – see inside

Celebrity chef Tom lives in Marlow

Tom Kerridge's country home is just like his pubs – see inside
Tom Kerridge's country home is just like his pubs – see inside

Michelin-starred celebrity chef Tom Kerridge currently lives in Marlow with his wife Beth Cullen and their son Acey. Tom's pubs The Coach and The Hand and Flowers are both located in the leafy (and rather affluent) village of Marlow, making it easy for Tom's work – he only usually has to commute into London to oversee Kerridge's Bar and Grill at the Corinthia Hotel.

Looking around his cosy home, it's clear the atmosphere is just like his humble pubs – warm, welcoming and a great place to enjoy good food. Take a look…

Tom Kerridge's kitchen

It's clearly going to be the heart of the home for any chef, and Tom Kerridge's vast kitchen is pretty impressive. The star has rustic wooden cupboards and drawers, grey stone flooring and chic grey sides. The family's kitchen utensils are also grey and silver – in keeping with the muted colour palette.

Tom's son Acey is never too far from the kitchen and he has proven to be a keen chef himself.

Tom Kerridge's living room

Tom revealed a glimpse of his living space while promoting a book on Instagram. Behind the celebrity chef, fans could see his large flatscreen television mounted on the wall as well as a mantlepiece in the form of a wooden beam – very country-cottage chic! The restaurant owner also has a wooden table and fireplace in the room.

In another shot, his followers were able to see the other side of his fireplace which has been decorated with a bookcase. The wooden feature fits perfectly with the rustic aesthetic of the house and is brimming with lots of great reads.

Tom Kerridge's son's bedroom

In what appears to be Tom's son's room, the star revealed another television set along with shelves stacked with lots of books. Under the TV, there are wooden storage crates – ideal for stashing away Acey's toys.

Tom Kerridge's garden

While whipping up a dalgona coffee, Tom inadvertently showed off the outdoor space at his Marlow family home. As well as a paved area, the chef has a large lawn which has a wooden fence around its perimeter. A trampoline is the garden's only real feature – and we're sure his son Acey enjoys it very much!

