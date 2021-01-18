Tom Kerridge looks unrecognisable in his wedding photos Celebrity chef Tom has since lost 12 stone

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge is gracing our screens on BBC2's Lose Weight and Get Fit with Tom Kerridge – and there's no better person for the job as Tom has had a dramatic weight loss journey himself, losing 12 stone. Looking back at his wedding to Beth Cullen in 2000, before his health transformation, the star looks completely unrecognisable!

To mark their 20-year anniversary, Beth took to Instagram to share a selection of sweet snaps from their big day. Alongside the photographs, she wrote: "What a day! 20 years ago! Blimey big love sweetie @cheftomkerridge."

Tom Kerridge married Beth Cullen in 2000 - and he looked so different then!

Tom was wearing a black suit accessorised with a blue/grey tie and rose boutonniere, while Beth wore a silky strapless number paired with a choker necklace and feathered hair accessories. Surrounded by their friends and family, the joyful snaps showed what a happy day it was for the couple.

Celebrity fans were quick to comment with GBBO's Candice Brown writing: "I love this sooooooo much, Congratulations you lovely pair xx" and fellow chef Paul Ainsworth simply commented with three love heart emojis.

Tom and Beth have a son together called Acey

The wedding photos were taken before Tom's huge body transformation. The star has since lost 12 stone in weight and it took him five years to do so, ensuring he did it the proper way. He is a champion of the 'dopamine diet' which includes happy foods and excludes alcohol.

Tom lost 12 stone over five years in a mission to become healthier

Michelin-starred chef Tom currently lives in Marlow with his wife Beth and their son Acey, who has proven to be a keen chef himself – even at the age of four!

Beth is a professional sculptor, and she helped her husband Tom decorate his restaurant in London, Kerridge's Bar and Grill at the Corinthia Hotel. The golden 'empty suit' piece which stands in the middle of the space is certainly worth a look while enjoying your fine fare.

