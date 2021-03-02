Jennifer Aniston's home after split from Justin Theroux has to be seen to be believed

﻿
Jennifer Aniston's home after split from Justin Theroux

Friends star Jennifer sold her last Beverly Hills mansion for £25million

Jennifer Aniston's home after split from Justin Theroux
Jennifer Aniston's home after split from Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston's home after split from Justin Theroux
Photo: © Instagram
Jennifer Aniston has previously said she would love to be an interior designer if she wasn't an actress, and she certainly appears to have a flair for it judging by the photos she has shared of her stunning home. The Friends star lives in Beverly Hills following her split from her ex-husband Justin Theroux, in a property that boasts a huge terrace with panoramic views, an outdoor swimming pool and a huge Koi pond.

Previously, she and Justin lived in a mansion in Bel-Air, which the former couple put up for sale after their split. Jennifer also owned another Beverly Hills mansion with her first husband Brad Pitt, which sold for £25million in August 2020, 34 per cent under the asking price.

However, her current house is the first huge solo renovation project she carried out, with the aim of creating a house that worked just as well as a 'zen-like retreat' as it does for entertaining. Keep reading to see inside Jen's current home, as well as some of her former properties…

Jason Bateman joins Jennifer Aniston at her beautiful home

Friends actress Jennifer was joined at her home for the virtual Golden Globes awards ceremony in 2021 by her close friend Jason Bateman, and she shared a video on Instagram showing how she had managed to sneak in a cameo.

The clip also gives a glimpse inside Jennifer's stylish home. The two visible walls are covered by large bookcases, which are filled with novels, photographs and flowers, and the table has two floral displays, including one huge arrangement of tall stems.

Jennifer Aniston's home
Relaxing at home before the 2020 Emmys, Jennifer took to Instagram to post a picture of her wearing her 'other mask' – a face mask, while holding a glass of champagne. The actress was photographed sitting on a grey circular cuddle seat.

Jennifer Aniston's home
Photo: © Custom
After starting the Emmys at the studio, Jennifer then rushed home to join other celebs who tuned in virtually. This segment showed her in what could be a home office, with dark shelves filled with books and trinkets.

Jennifer Aniston's home
Friends actress Jennifer took part in a Q&A with her co-star Lisa Kudrow during the coronavirus pandemic, which took place from their respective homes. The Rachel Green actress was sitting in her living room on a quirky armchair, in front of an intricate wall hanging featuring gold leaf embroidery. The star has also painted the spacious area blue, the perfect colour choice for a relaxing environment.

Jennifer Aniston's home
Jennifer Aniston previously took to Instagram to share a video panning around her living room as she watched The Bachelor final with her pet dog Sophie. It has white sofas, and sitting cushions close to a large wall-mounted TV. A table with flower centerpieces, and an open fire add a homely touch to the room

Jennifer Aniston's home
Photo: © Instagram
Fans got a peek inside Jennifer's luxurious bathroom on the morning after the SAG Awards, showing her marble bathtub with brass taps, which opens out to the side of her garden.

Jennifer Aniston's home
Photo: © Instagram
What a stunning view to wake up to! Jennifer's house has a stunning garden overlooking Beverly Hills, with a lawn and terrace for outdoor entertaining.

Jennifer Aniston's home
Jennifer's former Bel-Air home

Jennifer used to live in this beautiful house in Bel-Air with Justin Theroux, which they designed together. The house was the location for their intimate wedding in August 2015, with Jennifer revealing they had paid as much attention to the exterior of the property as they did the interiors. "Every corner you turn, you have an experience," she told Architectural Digest. "Everywhere you look, you get a vista. We worked very hard to get that flow right."

Photo: Architectural Digest

Jennifer Aniston's home
 Jennifer's former Beverly Hills home

When she was married to Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston called this huge Beverly Hills mansion home. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Brad and Jennifer spent three years renovating the historic property when they moved in, including replacing the kitchen floor with heated marble, installing a pub and even their own private screening room.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

Jennifer Aniston's home
The kitchen still features the heated marble flooring installed by Brad and Jen, white tiled walls and luxurious marble worktops.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

Jennifer Aniston's home
Brad and Jen installed their own screening room into their former home, which has plush velvet panelling on the wall, traditional beams on the ceilings and a colour palette featuring rich shades of red and green.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

