Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's luxe marital home revealed

Strictly Come Dancing couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez moved into their "dream home" in September, after months of frustrating delays amid the coronavirus pandemic. The newly-engaged pair share the Manchester property with young daughter Mia and pet dogs Norman and Ollie, and while they are yet to confirm when they intend on tying the knot, it makes sense that this will act as their very first marital home since they have only just bought it with the intention of it being a long-term family home.
Since moving in, Gemma and Gorka have given fans glimpses inside the pristine modern interiors, including a fully-equipped home gym and a sleek living room with neutral furnishings.
The couple previously lived in Gemma's old house in Manchester for two years, and also shared a number of snaps from inside their former home. Take a look at both properties…
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's new house
The house is a new-build and their living room (as seen above) boasts a modern aesthetic with a simple white and grey colour scheme, a flatscreen TV mounted on the wall, and a glass fireplace built in below.