Gemma Atkinson reveals home problems: 'One thing after the other' Strictly star Gemma Atkinson faced some home issues while her fiancé Gorka Marquez is in Miami

Gemma Atkinson isn't afraid of getting her hands dirty when it comes to home improvement, but on Tuesday she had to leave the professionals to their jobs as she faced a major problem.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star revealed that her electrics had been knocked out and she vented her frustration at what appeared to be a number of issues cropping up at her family home that she shares with fiancé Gorka Marquez and their three-year-old daughter, Mia.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson gets candid as she reveals home nightmare

Loading the player...

Sharing a clip that showed a digger outside, she vented: "Having trouble with the electrics. There was a fault, of course there was, there's a fault with everything in this bloody house!

"But they're fixing it now, and they're great, the guys we got in to fix everything are amazing."

"One thing after another," she captioned the clip adding the weary face, face palm and crying with laughter emojis.

But the star knew just how to boost her mood as she later shared a clip of herself using an exercise bike in order to keep fit.

Gemma was not happy with the incident

What's more, Gemma had to face the issue alone as Gorka is currently out in Miami working on content with Pliability.

The Strictly professional missed out on being part of the Strictly Tour as he headed stateside, and he revealed on his Stories that he'll still be out in Florida for a few more days.

Gorka is out in Miami

Despite making it to the Strictly final last year, many fans became concerned that Gorka was planning on leaving the show after he looked visibly disappointed when he and Helen didn't lift the Glitterball.

Gemma was quick to deny the rumours, and Gorka has done likewise, even expressing his desire to return to the BBC show when it returns in the autumn.

Responding to a fan who asked him about returning during a Q+A, he said: "I HOPE SO!! I LOVE it and it is the BEST job a dancer could wish for. I am grateful to be part of The BEST SHOW ON TV. [heart and hands together emoji]."

