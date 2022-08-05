Gemma Atkinson plunges into new £1.2k hot tub at home - watch The Strictly star shared a video online

Gemma Atkinson, 37, has shared a glimpse into her post-workout routine, revealing a brand new hot tub in the garden at her stunning Manchester home she shares with Gorka Marquez and daughter mia.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star shared a paid partnership video on Instagram Stories, unveiling her amazing £1,299 outdoor tub from Lay-z-spa.

"Turn on. Train. Help recover with hot tub," she captioned the video which showed her turning on the tub, completing a workout and then plunging into the mini pool wearing lycra shorts and a tank top.

The former Hollyoaks actress decided not to change into swimwear and got straight in the pool after her sweat session in her private gym which saw her use a static bike to train her legs.

The couple like to keep fit in their gym

Next to the impressive new feature, Gemma has a huge palm tree and modern fence panels, making the outdoor area look rather like a spa.

Inside, the couple's impressive workout space has an exercise bike, treadmill and racks full of different sized weights lined either side of the walls. The patio doors open out onto their decking which enables them to take their exercises outside when the weather is fair.

"He's been more excited about this being built than the actual house," Gemma said about Gorka when working on the gym renovations. He replied: "Yeah because this is our gym. It's going to be the HQ of fitness."

Their garden is an area they use a lot, featuring heavily on both their Instagram feeds, and they both utilise it for working out and for relaxation.

Their garden is a zen haven

Gemma and Gorka worked with a company, @petercowellgardendesign, to design the space to perfection including a multi-level decked area, concrete steps, a wooden seating area, a meditation space and an Instagrammable firepit.

Gemma has also revealed a lifesized Buddha statue which sits in their zen space for tranquil relaxation and meditation.

The couple moved into the property in September 2020, and they have branded it their "dream home," and now we can see why!

