Gemma Atkinson reveals daughter Mia's hilarious reaction to her pregnancy news

Gemma Atkinson is expecting baby number two with fiancé Gorka Marquez, and since the couple announced their news online, the former Hollyoaks actress has revealed her daughter Mia's reaction to the baby.

"When we told Mia she was going to be a sister she said, 'Is that why your belly is a bit like Daddy pigs?' It did make me laugh, and I’m excited to see the changes take place again and show Mia proudly what her mum's body is doing," penned Gemma in a candid update.

In the same post, the star revealed she's still been working out during pregnancy after the all clear from her midwife and doctor.

In fact, the Strictly star claimed exercises have helped her pregnancy-induced back pain. "Weirdly my back feels worse when I do nothing. Moving/exercising really helps with it," she said.

Gemma then shared her current workout routine, including stretches, so that other expectant mums could follow along if they wished.

In an honest body update, Gemma revealed: "Just like with Mia my cellulite is back in full force, (A sign that my body is flooded with Oestrogen which helps baby massively) and my muscles have become softer. Again a good sign that the relaxing hormone is doing its job allowing my body to stretch. It’s remarkable really."

The couple already know they are having a boy, and it was on Saturday when the stars shared their news with fans, with Gemma writing: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year."

She added: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie."

