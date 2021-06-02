GMA's Robin Roberts spends 48 hours per week at Zen home with Amber Laign – photos

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts lives in Connecticut with partner Amber Laign on the weekends, and in the week the star lives in a New York apartment to be closer to work. During the coronavirus pandemic, Robin actually hosted video links directly from her gorgeous country home. Her beautifully decorated house has a light and airy conservatory space as well as a pool in the backyard. Keep scrolling to take a look around her stunning residence…
Robin recently revealed on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her and partner Amber would usually live apart when Robin is filming GMA, but thanks to the pandemic they have spent more time together.
Robin Roberts' pool
The Good Morning America host shared a gorgeous shot of her pool, while informing followers that It is now closed for the winter season. In the beautiful shot of the pool, her dog Lukas is standing on the edge, looking stately, with the caption reading: "Happy to report....the pool is FINALLY closed. Have a fantastic week!"