GMA's Robin Roberts spends 48 hours per week at Zen home with Amber Laign – photos

Good Morning America host Robin spends her weekends in Connecticut

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts lives in Connecticut with partner Amber Laign on the weekends, and in the week the star lives in a New York apartment to be closer to work. During the coronavirus pandemic, Robin actually hosted video links directly from her gorgeous country home. Her beautifully decorated house has a light and airy conservatory space as well as a pool in the backyard. Keep scrolling to take a look around her stunning residence…

Robin recently revealed on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her and partner Amber would usually live apart when Robin is filming GMA, but thanks to the pandemic they have spent more time together.

Robin Roberts' pool

The Good Morning America host shared a gorgeous shot of her pool, while informing followers that It is now closed for the winter season. In the beautiful shot of the pool, her dog Lukas is standing on the edge, looking stately, with the caption reading: "Happy to report....the pool is FINALLY closed. Have a fantastic week!"

Robin Roberts' garden

Another corner of the couple's stunning garden includes a relaxing hammock surrounded by shrubbery. In the warmer months, Robin and Amber enjoy spending time in the great outdoors – and this is the perfect place to relax on a sun-soaked afternoon.

Robin Roberts' conservatory

Robin's conservatory is one of the most stylish spaces in her home with modern lighting, a large grey corner couch and the added benefit of an abundance of light from the expansive windows.

One corner of the presenter's conservatory space features a large black piano which she uses as a display table for meaningful family photographs. From this angle, her followers can see her plush cream rug and modern coffee table completing the space nicely.

Robin Roberts' living room

In one of Robin's Instagram videos, she addressed followers from her homely living room. As she sat and talked to the camera, fans could see her chic cream décor, marble-surround fireplace and the striking pink picture she has decided to display on the wall.

Robin Roberts' kitchen

Her kitchen offers up the same traditional feel with warm wooden kitchen cupboards and a marble work surface. Her stainless-steel extractor fan and kitchen accessories bring a modern touch to the space.

Robin Roberts' interiors

In another part of her vast house, a space used for many filming commitments, Robin has a statement blue wall. She has decorated the area with a large photograph, bright flowers and a warming uplighter.

In a recent Instagram Stories update, the star revealed a huge butterfly artwork on one of the walls at her gorgeous home. The striking piece of art is made up of two white frames and each features one half of a bright blue painted butterfly. Her doggie Lukas was also in the shot, relaxing in his dog bed on the floor.

In a close up of one of her settee's, the star revealed she has photo pillows to brighten up her room and we can catch a glimpse of the baby pink throw draped over the back of the couch.

