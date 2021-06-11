Good Morning America stars' private homes revealed: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and more

You might like...
-
GMA's Robin Roberts spends 48 hours per week at Zen home with Amber Laign – photos
-
GMA host Lara Spencer's stylish family home is total goals
-
Amy Robach celebrates Memorial Day with friends - but there's one thing she's missing
Amy Robach escaped New York City for a Memorial Day weekend with family and friends - but it turns out the sun was not invited.The GMA host shared a...
-
Julia Bradbury's family home is a city oasis – see inside
-
Strictly's Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure's stylish love nest - photos