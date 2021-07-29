Inside Jack Whitehall's super plush London home with girlfriend Roxy

Jungle Cruise star Jack Whitehall lives in Putney, the same area where he grew up with his parents and two siblings Molly Louise Anushka and Barnaby William Frances. During the coronavirus lockdown, Jack and his girlfriend Roxy Horner gave fans many glimpses inside their modern home, take a look…
The living room
Jack shared a glimpse inside his living room when he filmed a comedy sketch alongside boxer Anthony Joshua during the pandemic. It's decorated with white walls and wooden floors, and features a black L-shaped sofa with a flatscreen TV on the wall and two large sash windows.
There's also a statue of the Tutankhamun in one corner, and a barbell and gym bench which Jack used to keep fit while gyms were closed.
