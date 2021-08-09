Royal holiday homes for 2021 breaks: Prince Charles, Prince William & more

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
18 luxurious celebrity holiday homes that have to be seen to be believed
-
Does the Queen drink alcohol? Truth behind her daily intake revealed
It's no secret that the royals like to raise a glass from time to time, but how much alcohol does the Queen actually drink? Contrary to reports...
-
12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more
-
12 pictures of Princess Diana with her royal in-laws
-
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's house where Princess Anne was born – inside