﻿
6 Photos | Homes

Pregnant Jessica Wright's home to raise first baby is Hollywood-worthy - photos

The former TOWIE star is expecting her first child

Pregnant Jessica Wright's home to raise first baby is Hollywood-worthy - photos
You're reading

Pregnant Jessica Wright's home to raise first baby is Hollywood-worthy - photos

1/6
Next

Argos Cyber Monday sale 2021: 11 best deals to shop now
Pregnant Jessica Wright's home to raise first baby is Hollywood-worthy - photos
1/6

It's been quite a year for Jessica Wright who married the love of her life William Lee-Kemp in September and has just announced the happy news that they are expecting a baby together in spring 2022. See inside the ultra-glam property where they will raise their first child, complete with luxe dressing room, cosy living room and jaw-dropping master bedroom. Take a look…

REVEALED: How Jess Wright's family reacted to her huge princess wedding dress

Jessica Wright's house

The exterior of Jess' home was revealed last Christmas when the star wanted to shout about her fabulous decorations. The red brick house features a glass balcony, modern grey window frames and a chic matching door. The beautifully pruned bushes outside add to the welcoming appearance. But what about the interiors?

Pregnant Jessica Wright's home to raise first baby is Hollywood-worthy - photos
2/6

Jessica Wright's bedroom

Jess and William's master bedroom could rival that of a hotel with its decadent light fittings, giant padded headboard and statement mirrored furniture. The bed itself has been luxed up with plenty of cushions and a cosy throw – it looks so inviting.

WOW: 31 chic celebrity bedrooms revealed: Amanda Holden, Shania Twain, Stacey Dooley and more

Pregnant Jessica Wright's home to raise first baby is Hollywood-worthy - photos
3/6

Jessica Wright's living room

No celebrity home would be complete without a huge corner sofa and Jess' doesn't disappoint. The grey studded piece has been dressed with complementing cushions and a knitted blanket and the rest of the room is chic grey too.

Pregnant Jessica Wright's home to raise first baby is Hollywood-worthy - photos
4/6

The other side of the space has a large flat-screen television and modern fireplace, and come Christmas time Jess makes the space magical with a huge tree. Fans were also taken aback by the mini sofa which is in fact for Jess' dog. How. Cute.

SEE: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan reveal epic private bar at Essex home - watch

Pregnant Jessica Wright's home to raise first baby is Hollywood-worthy - photos
5/6

Jessica Wright's dressing room

The dressing rooms of the rich and famous are always so jaw-dropping. Jess' has a mirrored island and plenty of hanging space. The glitzy chandelier and designer books bring a luxury feel to the room.

RELATED: Jess Wright dazzles in cutout £1,700 bridal dress for pre-wedding dinner

Pregnant Jessica Wright's home to raise first baby is Hollywood-worthy - photos
6/6

Jessica Wright's hallway

The former TOWIE star has jazzed up her stairway with a gallery wall featuring personal photographs including a snap from Jess and William's romantic engagement!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

﻿
You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back