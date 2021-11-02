How Jess Wright's family reacted to her huge princess wedding dress

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jessica Wright married William Lee-Kemp on 9 September in Majorca in front of her nearest and dearest – and here's what they thought about her show-stopping wedding dress…

SEE: Beautiful celebrity wedding dresses 2021: Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, more

Jess walked down the aisle wearing a beautiful bridal gown from Milla Nova which featured long sleeves, a plunge neckline and a massive, layered tulle skirt. The tiered skirt certainly stole the show and the bride looked incredible in her breathtaking wedding photographs, shared exclusively with HELLO!. Her wedding guests were also taken back by the gorgeous gown, with groom Will recalling the moment Jess stepped into the church.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jess Wright and her bridesmaids steal the show at photoshoot ahead of wedding

"She looked so beautiful," he said. "The dress was unbelievable; even more spectacular than I thought it would be. The whole church gasped. It was one of those unforgettable moments."

In a clip shared to Jess' Instagram feed, from ITVBe show Jess Wright: The Wedding, her mother Carol's first reaction to seeing Jess try the dress on in the shop was revealed.

Jess Wright dazzled in a show-stopping wedding dress

PHOTOS: Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's stunning wedding

RELATED: Michelle Keegan parties at Jess Wright's post wedding bash - in an unreal outfit

She can be seen wiping tears from her eyes as she tells her daughter that it's "lovely". Jess then spoke to the camera, revealing: "This dress has made my mum emotional which I think says a lot."

Jess' mother Carol broke down in tears when she saw the bride

When the star shared an image of her gown on social media, her sister Natalya wrote: "Everything & more," alongside a heart emoji, while sister-in-law Michelle Keegan left a love heart eyed emoji and a red heart to express her adoration for the look.

Her mother Carol couldn't resist sharing her feelings online. "Oh wow I cried every time you tried this dress on, you [were] everything I imagined in you as a bride, it was just wow," she penned.

Jess' second wedding dress was equally stunning

On the day, Jess teamed her stunning bridal outfit with a sparkling diamond tiara and a veil, choosing to wear her brunette locks up for the church before styling them into loose curls for the wedding reception.

The couple, who were introduced by Jess' brother Mark Wright, hosted their evening reception at Spanish castle, Castillo de Bendinat. A fitting venue for a princess bride!

Love Jess' bridal style? Check out this gown - and it's under £300!

Plunge wedding dress, £245, Chi Chi London

One dress wasn't enough for Jess though as she also wore a Vivienne Westwood design with similar tiered skirt and a dazzling Pallas Couture gown at her wedding reception.

"I had a vision for this whole day that I wanted it to be Hollywood glamour combined with this amazing regal place, with a theme of black, white and gold," she told HELLO!.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.