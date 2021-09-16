Jess Wright dazzles in cutout £1,700 bridal dress for pre-wedding dinner The 36-year-old married her fiancé last week in Majorca

It's been one week since Jessica Wright and her fiancé William Lee-Kemp said I do, and the 36-year-old has begun to share details of the days leading up to the wedding.

On Wednesday, the former TOWIE star, who is currently on honeymoon, shared a stunning picture of herself in her pre-wedding dinner gown – and it's gorgeous.

Taking to Instagram, the star posed in a cutout Chosen by Kyha gown, which retails at £1,700.

The Australian brand describes the stunning crushed satin gown as "an effortlessly cool bridal look".

Jessica Wright's stunning bridal gown for her pre-wedding dinner

Captioning the shot, Jessica wrote: "The night before I became a Mrs."

Fans of the brunette were quick to comment, with many approving of the look.

"You look stunning Jess," wrote a fan, whilst a second added: "Wow wow wow!!"

A third remarked: "Oh my gawdddddd," followed by several fire emojis.

The newlywed is currently on honeymoon

Jessica and William tied the knot in Majorca on 9 September surrounded by her friends and family, including her brother Mark Wright and sister-in-law Michelle Keegan.

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of her big day, Jess admitted that a wedding abroad was always a dream of theirs and nothing was going to stop them.

Jess' wedding planning hasn't been without stress, however, given that it has taken place amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the same interview, Jess admitted: "I really feel for all brides out there. Every day, we have been back and forth trying to decide what to do – I've been driving myself insane with it."

Jess also opened up about her businessman partner Will. "I am very lucky to have him and we have an amazing bond," she said. "We are more of a team than ever before. If any year is testament to the strength of a relationship, it is this year in lockdown. I can't wait for us to be husband and wife."

The full wedding album will be published exclusively in a future issue of HELLO!.