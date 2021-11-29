Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan reveal epic private bar at Essex home - watch

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have been sharing the journey of their house build with fans, and on Sunday they unveiled a private home bar at their Essex mansion!

Former TOWIE star Mark and Brassic actress Michelle gave fans a video tour of their pad as it's being decorated, and the clip showed Mark pretending to pull a pint a constructed bar within the ground floor of this home. It appears as though the room will also have space for a large screen television which is marked out on the wall. We can only imagine how luxe it will look when it's fully kitted out. The perfect place for hosting parties no doubt!

The bathrooms at the property are coming along nicely too – and they look like they belong in a five-star hotel. Mark shared all via their home Instagram account (@wrightyhome) revealing that the couple will have a sauna and steam room within their master bathroom.

They have gone for chic tiles, gold-trimmed edging, and luxury furnishings to ensure a high-spec finish.

The couple have built their dream home together

While filming the washroom, Mark also shared an inspirational message to fans to "work hard" and reassured them that "dreams can happen." He looked in wonder at his new bathroom space – and so did we!

Another major feature that's bowled fans over has to be the stunning countryside views the house offers up. Mark shared a snap of the view from the master bedroom and the followers could not believe their eyes.

Their bedroom views are fantastic

"Bedroom views," Mark wrote as he shared a snap of the reaching views, and the comments quickly came flooding in from adoring fans. One remarked: "Oh wow! That’s stunning guys," while another added: "Dreamy," and a third wrote: "Wow, what an absolutely stunning view and to call that home." We are so excited for the day the couple finally moves in.

