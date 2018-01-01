Jazz sensation Amy Winehouse up for six Grammy Awards

7 DECEMBER 2007



Troubled singer Amy Winehouse had reason to celebrate this week after being tipped for Grammy Award success. The jazz queen is up for six of the prestigious prizes, including the coveted record of the year trophy for her hit Rehab.



Amy - who is expected to appear at the February 10 ceremony in LA after being granted a work visa – is also up for album of the year for Back To Black. She must see off competition from rapper Kayne West, who leads the pack with eight nominations.



Her other nominations include best newcomer and best pop vocal album, for which she will compete against Paul McCartney's new disk, Memory Almost Full.



Though she's cancelled her recent UK tour, Amy got the chance to try out some of her new material this week when she performed an impromptu gig at a London jazz club. "She jumped onto the stage and started singing two new songs," said the venue's owner. "Everyone was open-mouthed in amazement – she was sensational."