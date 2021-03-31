BBC to release documentary film on Amy Winehouse The film will mark the ten-year anniversary of the singer's death

The BBC are set to air a one-off documentary film on Amy Winehouse to mark ten years since the singer's tragic passing.

The film, which will air on BBC Two this year, will include never-before-seen footage of the late award-winning artist as well as archive treasures from the BBC – detailing Amy's life and career through a lens not yet explored.

Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On will predominantly be told by her mum, Janis, who is living with Multiple Sclerosis, a condition which threatens to strip her of her memories of Amy - and is thus determined to hold onto memories via the film.

Amy died in 2011

Janis will be joined by other family members and close friends who knew the Back to Black singer best, aiming to shift the narrative that surrounded her throughout her career until her tragic death in 2011.

The synopsis reads: "The film will be a powerful and sensitive account of one of Britain's best-loved and greatly-missed musical talents, offering a new female-driven interpretation of her life, her loves and her legacy."

Amy's mum, Janis, will be fronting the documentary

On the upcoming film, Janis told the BBC: "I don't feel the world knew the true Amy, the one that I brought up, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy."

Amy's journey to artistic success began after she burst onto the music scene with her first album, Frank. The debut record was a huge hit and scored her a nomination for the Mercury Prize. Her second album is what sent the jazz and R&B singer into the stratosphere.

Back to Black, released in 2006, was an international success and secured her five Grammy's in one night at the 50th annual awards in 2008. On 23 July 2011, Amy died of alcohol poisoning aged 27.

