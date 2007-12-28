Newly-engaged Fergie rocks California with her new ring

Life is just getting better and better for Black Eyed Peas bombshell Fergie. The chart-topping singer, recently engaged to actor beau Josh Duhamel, has been out and about in California with a big sparkler on her wedding finger telling all her pals how happy she is.



"Fergie called a lot of her girlfriends to tell them the news," a source revealed to a US gossip magazine. "She said they don't know what kind of wedding they want yet, but that she is the happiest girl on earth."



Real name Stacy Ferguson, the 32-year-old Californian beauty has been dating hunky Transformers star Josh, 35, for three years - and the happy couple have just returned to the US after a romantic sunshine break in Mexico. They already share a home together and Fergie once declared: "We’re practically married!"



"I'm madly in love with him," she added. "He understands how to treat a woman and give me respect."