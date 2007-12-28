Newly-engaged Fergie rocks California with her new ring

hellomagazineWeb
Back in the US after a romantic sunshine break in Mexico with her fiancé, Fergie has been proudly sporting her new engagement ring
The happy couple, who already share a home together, have been dating for three years. "We're practically married," declared the Californian bombshell
28 DECEMBER 2007
Life is just getting better and better for Black Eyed Peas bombshell Fergie. The chart-topping singer, recently engaged to actor beau Josh Duhamel, has been out and about in California with a big sparkler on her wedding finger telling all her pals how happy she is.
"Fergie called a lot of her girlfriends to tell them the news," a source revealed to a US gossip magazine. "She said they don't know what kind of wedding they want yet, but that she is the happiest girl on earth."
Real name Stacy Ferguson, the 32-year-old Californian beauty has been dating hunky Transformers star Josh, 35, for three years - and the happy couple have just returned to the US after a romantic sunshine break in Mexico. They already share a home together and Fergie once declared: "We’re practically married!"
"I'm madly in love with him," she added. "He understands how to treat a woman and give me respect."
