Back in the US after a romantic sunshine break in Mexico with her fiancé, Fergie has been proudly sporting her new engagement ring
The happy couple, who already share a home together, have been dating for three years. "We're practically married," declared the Californian bombshell
Newly-engaged Fergie rocks California with her new ring

28 DECEMBER 2007

Life is just getting better and better for Black Eyed Peas bombshell Fergie. The chart-topping singer, recently engaged to actor beau Josh Duhamel, has been out and about in California with a big sparkler on her wedding finger telling all her pals how happy she is.

"Fergie called a lot of her girlfriends to tell them the news," a source revealed to a US gossip magazine. "She said they don't know what kind of wedding they want yet, but that she is the happiest girl on earth."

Real name Stacy Ferguson, the 32-year-old Californian beauty has been dating hunky Transformers star Josh, 35, for three years - and the happy couple have just returned to the US after a romantic sunshine break in Mexico. They already share a home together and Fergie once declared: "We’re practically married!"

"I'm madly in love with him," she added. "He understands how to treat a woman and give me respect."

