Josh Duhamel is on cloud nine after announcing that he and his wife, Audra Mari, are expecting their first child together – and his ex-wife, Fergie, is just as elated about their impending arrival.

The Transformers star, 50, and 2016 Miss World America, 29, shared their happy news earlier this week with an adorable sonogram photo of their unborn baby, and Fergie – who shares son, Axl, 10, with her ex-husband – was among the first to congratulate the couple.

"I am truly happy for you guys. Axl can't wait to be a big brother," the 48-year-old – who was married to Josh for eight years – commented on their social media post.

The Shotgun Wedding star has now reacted to Fergie's sweet words, opening up about their relationship during a recent appearance on The Jess Cagle Show.

"Fergie is an amazing woman. She really is. And she's taken Audra in, you know, and it could be much worse," he admitted when Cagle commented on the exes "being supportive of each other".

"That's the thing, is you never know how these things are gonna go, but because she's such a kind-hearted person, she really, truly is," Josh added.

© Photo: Getty Images Josh Duhamel and Fergie split in 2017

"She only has love for Audra and is excited as well, I can't believe how excited she is for us. You know, it's a, like I said, it could be a lot worse, and I've seen it. I've lived it. And, uh, thankfully we have a really civil situation," he concluded.

When did Josh Duhamel and Fergie split?

© Photo: Getty Images Josh Duhamel and Fergie were married for eight years

Josh and Fergie began their romance in 2004 and he popped the question three years later in 2007. The former couple wed in 2009 but announced their split in a joint statement in September 2017. "With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," they said.

"To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public." They added: "We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family." After announcing their separation, Fergie officially filed for divorce in May 2019, which was finalized later that year in November.

When did Josh Duhamel marry Audra Mai?

© Getty Images Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are expecting their first child together

Josh and Audra started dating in 2019 and were first pictured together that October when they were snapped kissing in Toronto, Canada. In January 2022, he proposed to Audra by writing, "Audra Diane Mari, Will You Marry Me?" on a piece of paper which he placed inside a bottle for the romantic beach proposal.

© Photo: Instagram Josh Duhamel proposed to Audra with a message in a bottle

They married in September 2022 on the rooftop of Jasper Hotel in North Dakota. Speaking about his wife last year, Josh told Access: "She's a very sweet girl. Very similar interests — we're from North Dakota, we love lake life. She's got a cabin not far from mine. We just match. She's an amazing person."

When is Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's baby due?

Josh and Audra didn't give much away when they shared their baby news in September. The couple did not reveal Audra's due date but did hint that their bundle of joy would arrive sooner rather than later by captioning the announcement: "Baby Duhamel coming soon."

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's baby's name

© Photo: Getty Images Josh with his ex Fergie and their son Axl

The actor revealed that his son, Axl, wants to name his younger sibling, Gary – although Josh isn't a fan of the potential moniker. "Him and Audra have this thing where they like to say the word 'Gary.' It's weird," he told ET. "We'll get a dog; we'll name the dog Gary."

Addressing their baby news, Josh added: "'I'm very excited about it, I really am. And so is she, so is my son. We're very lucky and all we can hope for is a healthy baby."

