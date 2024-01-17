Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari welcome first baby together - and the name is adorable!

Josh Duhamel is embarking on a new chapter of fatherhood with the birth of his second child, a son named Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel, born on January 11, 2024.

This joyous event marks his first child with his wife, Audra Mari. The couple shared the happy news with their followers on Instagram, expressing their excitement and joy.

Accompanying their announcement was a tender photograph, showing only the baby's feet, symbolizing the beginning of Shepherd's journey in life.

At 51, Josh is already a father to Axl, his 10-year-old son from his previous marriage to Fergie.

© Instagram Josh and Audra posted the adorable pics of their first child's feet

The arrival of Shepherd has been a significant moment for Axl, who experienced a range of emotions upon learning of Mari's pregnancy.

Josh shared in a September 2023 interview with Parade the heartfelt conversation he had with Axl. “He [was] like, ‘Wait, now, am I going to be — you’re still going to love me, though, too, right?’”

© Instagram The couple shared a scan of their baby

Josh recounted. Axl, seeking reassurance, also asked: “I’m still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?” Josh, acknowledging Axl’s concerns, affirmed his love and spoke of Axl's excitement about being an older brother, a role Josh believes he will excel in.

Josh and Audra, who have been in the public eye since they started dating in 2019, chose to share the news of their impending parenthood in a uniquely modern way.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari wed in 2022

In September 2023, they took to Instagram to post ultrasound photos, announcing, “Baby Duhamel coming soon.” This post not only celebrated their personal joy but also invited their fans and followers to partake in the anticipation of their growing family.

The news of Shepherd's arrival was met with warm wishes from Fergie, Josh's ex-wife and Axl's mother.

Fergie, who separated from Josh in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2019, expressed her genuine happiness for the couple on social media.

© Photo: Getty Images Josh with his ex Fergie

“I am truly happy for you guys. Axl can’t wait to be a big brother,” she commented, showcasing a supportive and amicable relationship between the exes, centered around co-parenting Axl.

Josh and Audra's relationship, which blossomed publicly in 2019, led to a romantic proposal three years later.

Their love culminated in a beautiful wedding ceremony in North Dakota in September 2022. The event was a significant milestone for both, with Josh describing it on Instagram as an “amazing day.”

His heartfelt post, “Here’s to never letting your beer get warm, because I’ll always finish it for you,” underscored the deep bond and playful affection the couple shares. “Cheers to forever,” he concluded, signifying their commitment to a lifetime together.

