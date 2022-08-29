Fergie rocks slinky minidress as she makes surprise appearance at MTV VMAs

Fergie has made her long-awaited return to the stage, joining Jack Harlow at the 2022 MTV VMA Awards.

The former Black Eyed Peas star rocked a slinky sequin mini dress as she walked out to the surprise of fans and viewers, with celebrities including Taylor Swift cheering her on from the audience.

Fergie wore her iconic hairstyle - parted down the middle with a loose beach wave - and paired her outfit with a matching microphone.

She couldn't keep the big smile off her face as she sang her hit single Glamorous, which was sampled by Jack on his track First Class.

"Hello MTV!" she exclaimed as she walked out.

The 47-year-old has been out of the spotlight in recent years after she split from her record label.

Fergie wowed fans

Some of the music industry's biggest names flocked to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday for the 2022 awards show, including Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift and so many more – and they did not disappoint with their jaw-dropping style.

Fergie's look showed she was on trend as there were plenty of sparkly looks on the red carpet along with plenty of dangerously high thigh-splits and low-cut designs.

The 47-year-old looked amazing

She later changed into a gorgeous purple pleather midi-dress, with bright orange fur detailing around the sleeves.

She paired the look with silver platform sequin heels, and cuddled up to Jack as they sat together in the audience.

Fergie later changed into a bold number

This year's ceremony saw winners including Taylor and BLACKPINK give incredible acceptance speeches, including Nicki Minaj who was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

"Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry," Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount+ said in a statement ahead of the awards show.

"She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki'."