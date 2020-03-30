NHS staff in London are gifted electric bikes for free Doctors and nurses can now hire an eBike for free

As our amazing NHS continue to battle the coronavirus crisis, many nurses and doctors are struggling to get to and from work safely. With tubes and trains on reduced services and busy at that, many are turning to cycling to work for a healthier alternative to public transport – having to buy or rent bikes.

Fully Charged, a London based specialist electric bike retailer, is providing eBikes to NHS workers in London for free. The eBikes are available on a three-month loan, at no charge, to minimise the chances of infection as NHS staff travel to and from London's busy hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

The eBikes, which are pedal bikes with electric motors from Gocycle and retail for £1,999, will be delivered to staff who sign up to the scheme.

The Gocycle GS

Dan Parsons, Fully Charged Director of Operations, said: "Bicycle stores have been excluded from the Government's list of mandatory closures amid the COVID-19 crisis. This is a reflection of the importance of cycling as a viable alternative to using public transport, as well as the benefits it offers to people's health and wellbeing, particularly at a time of self-isolation and social distancing.

"Our focus is supporting the country's key workers – namely NHS staff who are going above and beyond to help those suffering at the hands of COVID-19. We hope NHS staff will seize the offer and, moreover, we are calling on the rest of the industry to help provide more support for doctors and nurses in this way."

NHS workers can register their interest via Fully Charged.