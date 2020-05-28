11 ways to keep your dog cool this summer No hot dogs here, thank you

Your summer shopping list is probably full of fans for your house, parasols for the garden, paddling pools for the fam and ice lolly kits aplenty – and don't forget to add cooling dog products to your to-buy list too. Our beloved pooches need to stay nice and chilled throughout the warmer months, and there are plenty of products to keep your dog cool. After all, they can suffer from heat stroke too. It goes without saying, always leave fresh water out for your dog and a shady spot for them to escape the heat to, but when you want to help them stay cool and comfortable, here are some of the best summer dog essentials that your furry BFF will love.

TAKE THE QUIZ: Which royal dog are you?

Think of this as a portable ice jacket for your pup, perfect for sunny dog walks. The coat comes with removable ice packs and has an underlay of foam for storing cool water. It's made from heat-releasing fabric too.

Stay Cool dog coat, from £10.47, Groomers Online

You can offer cool, fresh drinking water to your pup all day long with this dog drinking fountain. It even purifies the water for them too.

PetKit Smart Drinking Fountain, £45, Argos

Pop this mat into your dog's favourite bed to help them keep cool throughout the day. The self-cooling pad stays around three degrees cooler than normal fabric, don't you know.

Archie&Oscar Mat, from £9.23, Wayfair

READ MORE: 5 ways to reduce separation anxiety in dogs after lockdown

Looks delicious doesn't it? This dog toy is perfect for freezing, simply fill with water, freeze, and your dog has an ice lolly to chew all day long.

Fill'n'Freeze Ice Cream Dog Toy, £5, Pets At Home

You can't beat a paddling pool on a hot summer day. This pooch pool is foldable too, and can easily be stored away for next year.

Dan Shang Dog Paddling Pool, from £18.99, Amazon

Cooling gel material helps to keep this mat on the chilly side. For anyone with dogs who have a tendency to chew, this mat is designed to be bite and tear resistant, so should stay in one piece.

Summer Pet Bed Cooling Mat, from £13.99, Dog Chews

According to experts, SPF15 is the highest factor of sunscreen recommended for dogs without causing them irritation. Don't forget to apply to their ears and face, too.

Petkin SPF15 Spray, £4.09, Amazon

Keep them hydrated on a walk with their own water bottle – this one has a handy built-in bowl for drinks to go.

Ultimate Pet Travel Water Bottle, £29.99, Dog Chews

SEE THE PICS: 11 celebrities and their pets living in lockdown together

You can even get ice cream for your dog too. A welcome reward on hot days, it’s made from real banana and honey and is the perfect post-walk pick-me-up.

Billy+Margot Iced Treats, from £2.80, VioVet

This clever bowl keeps your dog's food nice and cold for hours. Once frozen, the cool gel inside will keep their kibble cool and fresh.

All For Paws Chiller Bowl, £11.99, VioVet

Make your pup their own ice lollies with these doggy moulds. Try using dog-friendly peanut butter and yoghurt.

SUCK UP Pupsicle, £27.18, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.